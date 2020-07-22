NHL 21 Editions: Standard, Ultimate, pre-order, bonus content, price, early access & more

Which version of EA’s next hockey game should you buy? Check out the prices and extras here!

Its seems that Amazon has been a little premature in its NHL 21 listing.

Now live in the US, Germany, Canada and a few other territories, gamers have had an early look at the price, and the editions of the new game.

NHL 21 Standard Edition

The Standard Edition is as you would expect.

With an unconfirmed release date of 16 October you get a few extras with a pre-order.

GRAB A STICK: And dive in to NHL 21

With a price point of $59.99, you just get the game. Though a pre-order will get you two HUT Diamond Player Choice Packs and one unlocked Hockey Bag.

Get NHL 21 Standard Edition here!

NHL 21 Ultimate Edition

If you’ve got some extra cash in your pocket, then the Ultimate Edition could be the way to go.

At $99.99 it isn’t cheap, but you do get a lot.

HUT ME UP: There are a lot of Ultimate Team bonuses

The big ticket item is that you get three days early access to the game, with it going live on 13 October.

You also get 10 HUT Diamond Player Choice Packs, a HUT Synergy Veteran Choice Pack, a HUT Cover Athlete Choice Pack, and five unlocked Hockey Bags.

Get NHL 21 Ultimate Edition here!

Which edition is the best?

If you are a dedicated HUT player, then the Ultimate Edition is definitely the one for you.

Not only do you get some seriously awesome extras, but you also get a head start on grinding out rewards.

However, if you are mostly an offline player then $40 is a lot to pay for early access. Those that focus on single player modes are best served by the Standard Edition.

READ MORE: NHL 21 Cover: Who will be the star man this year?