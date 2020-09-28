NHL 21 Ratings: Revealed OVRs so far – Crosby, Ovechkin, Toews, & more

Some of the best players in hockey have had their OVRs announced. Who are the best in the game?

The release date for NHL 21 approaches, and the ratings are slowly being revealed by EA.

So far only a handful of stars have their OVRs. Let’s take a look at them.

Alexander Ovechkin (93 OVR)

It’s no surprise that the cover star and Washington captain has such a high rating.

COVER STAR: It’s the second time Ovi has been the front man for EA’s NHL game

Ovechkin scored 48 goals (=1st) in the regular season this year, and while his assists were down there is no denying his supreme talents.

Sidney Crosby (93 OVR)

Ovi’s great rival Sidney Crosby also scores a 93 OVR.

Injuries limited Crosby to just 41 games this year, but he still racked up 47 points for the Penguins.

Nikita Kucherov (92 OVR)

Kucherov is on the verge of leading the Lightning to another Stanley Cup triumph.

His 85 regular season points have been supplemented by an amazing 33 in the post-season, along with a stellar +/-.

Evgeni Malkin (91 OVR)

Of course Malkin is 90+ too! The Penguins dynamic duo will once again make Pittsburgh dangerous on NHL 21.

PAIR OF PENGUINS: Geno & Sid always make the Penguins dangerous

Malkin’s 91 OVR is thanks to antother strong year, putting up 74 points in just 55 games.

Patrice Bergeron (91 OVR)

Two superb Boston players are next up.

DO IT ALL: Bergeron doesn’t have a weakness in his game

Bergeron is one of the best two-way players in the game and will be an extremely well-rounded player in NHL 21.

Brad Marchand (91 OVR)

Meanwhile, Marchand’s production was again stellar.

His 1.24 pts per game put him among the NHL’s elite, as did his 82 penalty minutes.

Carey Price (90 OVR)

The highest-rated goaltender we know so far is rather surprisingly Montreal’s Carey Price.

TRACK RECORD: Price has been one of the best for a long time

Price didn’t have a stand-out regular season, with just a .909 save percentage, and finishing 32nd in GAA.

However in the post-season Price was electric, posting a 1.78 GAA in 10 games and a .936 save percentage.

Tyler Seguin (89 OVR)

Seguin is leading the line for the Dallas Stars in the Stanley Cup Finals.

He has 11 assists during these playoffs as the Stars try to secure just their second Cup ever.

Shea Weber (88 OVR)

Another Canadien has been revealed.

Shea Weber has had another strong season on the back line for Montreal.

Jonathan Toews (87 OVR)

There’s no doubting that Toews’ powers have dulled somewhat recently, but he can still get it done on the ice.

The three-time Cup winner put up 60 points in 70 games for the Blackhawks this year.

