NHL 21 Pre-Order NOW: Bonus Content, Early Access, Editions, Price, PS4, Xbox One, Standard, Ultimate, & more
Make sure you get your copy on release day by ordering now – but which edition should you get?
NHL 21 pre-orders have unexpectedly gone live!
In the USA, Germany, and a few other territories, an Amazon link has gone up, allowing you to pre-order the game now.
Latest News – Official Reveal Trailer coming soon!
EA has confirmed that the official NHL 21 reveal trailer will be coming soon!
You can find out when, where and how to watch it right here!
NHL 21 pre-orders
While unconfirmed by EA, the Amazon pre-order link gives the game a release date of 16 October, and a price point of $59.99.
Here’s how you can pre-order both editions.
NHL 21 Standard Edition pre-order
The Standard Edition is $59.99, and if you pre-order you’ll guarantee your copy for 16 October.
Xbox One players can pre-order here.
PS4 players can pre-order here.
Pre-order bonus
- Up to 2 HUT Diamond Player Choice Packs (1 per month for 2 months)
- 1 Unlocked Hockey Bag
NHL 21 Ultimate Edition pre-order
If you’re a big Ultimate Team player though, you’ll want to pre-order the Ultimate Edition.
At $99.99 it is more money, but you get a lot of bang for your buck.
As well as a few days of extra play.
With the Ultimate Edition you can play from 13 October.
Xbox One players can pre-order the Ultimate Edition here.
PS4 players can pre-order the Ultimate Edition here.
Pre-order bonus
- Up to 10 HUT Diamond Player Choice Packs (2 per month for 5 months)
- 1 HUT Synergy Veteran Choice Pack (Choice 1 of 10; +1 OVR per month until August 2021)
- HUT Cover Athlete Choice Pack (Choice 1 of 6)
- 5 Unlocked Hockey Bags
READ MORE: NHL 21’s focus on innovation over next-gen will be a huge boost to gameplay