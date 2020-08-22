[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
NHL

NHL 21 Pre-Order NOW: Bonus Content, Early Access, Editions, Price, PS4, Xbox One, Standard, Ultimate, & more

Make sure you get your copy on release day by ordering now – but which edition should you get?

Toby Durant by Toby Durant Aug 22, 2020
nhl 21 pre order editions content

NHL 21 pre-orders have unexpectedly gone live!

In the USA, Germany, and a few other territories, an Amazon link has gone up, allowing you to pre-order the game now.

Contents hide
1 Latest News – Official Reveal Trailer coming soon!
2 NHL 21 pre-orders
3 NHL 21 Standard Edition pre-order
3.1 Pre-order bonus
4 NHL 21 Ultimate Edition pre-order
4.1 Pre-order bonus

Latest News – Official Reveal Trailer coming soon!

EA has confirmed that the official NHL 21 reveal trailer will be coming soon!

You can find out when, where and how to watch it right here!

NHL 21 pre-orders

While unconfirmed by EA, the Amazon pre-order link gives the game a release date of 16 October, and a price point of $59.99.

Here’s how you can pre-order both editions.

NHL 21 Standard Edition pre-order

The Standard Edition is $59.99, and if you pre-order you’ll guarantee your copy for 16 October.

nhl 21 standard edition price release
GET IT NOW: Before its gone!

Xbox One players can pre-order here.

PS4 players can pre-order here.

Pre-order bonus

  • Up to 2 HUT Diamond Player Choice Packs (1 per month for 2 months)
  • 1 Unlocked Hockey Bag

NHL 21 Ultimate Edition pre-order

If you’re a big Ultimate Team player though, you’ll want to pre-order the Ultimate Edition.

At $99.99 it is more money, but you get a lot of bang for your buck.

As well as a few days of extra play.

NHL 21 ultimate edition ps4 release bonus items
ULTIMATE PACKAGE: Get a lot of HUT extras to start your team off right

With the Ultimate Edition you can play from 13 October.

Xbox One players can pre-order the Ultimate Edition here.

PS4 players can pre-order the Ultimate Edition here.

Pre-order bonus

  • Up to 10 HUT Diamond Player Choice Packs (2 per month for 5 months)
  • 1 HUT Synergy Veteran Choice Pack (Choice 1 of 10; +1 OVR per month until August 2021)
  • HUT Cover Athlete Choice Pack (Choice 1 of 6)
  • 5 Unlocked Hockey Bags

READ MORE: NHL 21’s focus on innovation over next-gen will be a huge boost to gameplay

Toby Durant

Written by Toby Durant

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. For more information, see our Cookie Policy.

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon