BREAKING* NHL 21 Be A Pro Trailer Release Date Reveealed

EA has revealed the upcoming NHL 21 Be A Pro Trailer is on its way, and we now know when it will officially premiere!

We will finally get our first look at NHL 21’s career mode with the Be A Pro Trailer premiering at 11am EST on Thursday, 1 October.

ON ITS WAY: We will soon see what EA has improved with NHL 21 Be A Pro

You can watch the trailer premiere live here!

Be A Pro

Fan expectations are high this year for NHL 21 and Be A Pro, as EA have come forward to discuss the intentions for this year’s game not centering around exclusive next-gen features or a next-gen edition, but rather current-gen features.

Sports gamers love a good career mode, and while Be A Pro in previous NHL titles can be fun, it noticeably lacks some polish of career modes in other major sports titles like MLB The Show 20 and NBA 2K21.

We are hoping to see some major development in Be A Pro, from storylines to player customization to choices and more.

NHL 21 Feature Reveals

This reveal shows EA is right on schedule following up on the NHL 21 feature reveal roadmap – which places Be A Pro as an early October reveal.

THE ROAD AHEAD: There aren’t many NHL 21 reveals left in the feature roadmap

Thus far we’ve had massive reveals for NHL 21 gameplay changes (superstar moves, defensive movement), World of Chel, and HUT (with a full look into HUT RUSH). These alone have fans excited for EA’s next major hockey sim.

With Be A Pro landing on 1 October for early October, we should expect NHL 21 Franchise Mode reveals, also slated for early October, as early as next week!

