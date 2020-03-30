NHL 21 Cover: Predictions – Crosby, MacKinnon, release date & more

Will this finally be the year that Sid The Kid gets the cover? Or will it go to someone else?

With the current NHL season may be on pause, more and more gamers are flocking to their favorite NHL video game.

Although many gamers are busy playing NHL 20, this does not mean we cannot take a further look at the future of the series. More specifically, the cover star!

With the cover star of an NHL game being a coveted spot every year, let’s take a look at who could be the star for the cover of NHL 21!

Who’s On NHL 20’s Cover?

YOUNG GUN – Will EA go for another young star?

For those who do not know, the current cover star of NHL 20 is the Toronto Maple Leafs star forward Auston Matthews. At only 22 years old, Matthews is one of the brightest players in the game and one of the youngest cover stars ever.

Although Matthews is the cover star of the main NHL 20 version, EA has typically released region-specific versions of the game. These versions also have different cover stars for the icons from that specific region.

This year past, Finland’s cover featured Patrik Laine and Swedens’s cover featured Elias Pettersson.

NHL 21 Cover Predictions

It is rare that EA repeats who is on the cover of an NHL title, so we can rule out all players who have already been on one! Let’s take a look at some of the options!

Sidney Crosby

THE KID – Regarded as one of the best players of all time!

It may come as a surprise, but Sidney Crosby has never been on an NHL cover. Considering he has been regarded as one of the best players of all time since 2005 this rather odd.

READ MORE: Absolutely everything you need to know about Madden 21

There have been multiple rumors and speculation by fans that Crosby has told EA no multiple times about being on the cover. For those who do not know, Crosby is a highly suspicious player, and given the Madden Curse he may be opposed to it. However, this year could be the year!

Nathan MacKinnon

BROTHERS- Like Crosby, Mackinnon is also from Nova Scotia!

This year’s North American cover star front runner appears to be Nathan Mackinnon. He was one of the most consistent players all year round, and the leading scorer on a resurgent Colorado Avalanche roster.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about NBA Live 21

He has also never graced the cover of an NHL game and looks to be one of the league’s poster boys for years to come.

Leon Draisaitl

OIL – Draisaitl has been a star for Edmonton this year!

Rounding out our possible cover stars, we have to look at the leagues leading point scorer for the current season. Leon Draisaitl has been one of the most dangerous forwards in the league over recent years, however, no one expected the type of season he is currently having.

Before the season stopped a few weeks ago, Draisaitl leads teammate Connor McDavid in total points by 13!

The German forward may be all be a lock for this year’s game cover, at least in Europe.

There is no confirmed release date for NHL 21 yet.

Based on previous releases we can expect the release date to be sometime early in September 2020.

However, NHL 18 arrived in late July, so there is a chance we could get NHL 21 early this year!