BREAKING* Earn NHL 21 Rewards by Playing NHL 20

EA have announced you can get ahead of the competition by getting on the ice in this year’s game.

EA have officially announced a new rewards program for NHL 21 that will come from playing NHL 20!

That means you can get a head start on the competition by battling it out in the current game.

Login Rewards

The first set of NHL 21 rewards will be earned simply by logging into NHL 20 between 3 September and 5 October. This will include the following:

FIRST STEP: Get ahead of the game by earning rewards in NHL20

8-Bit Chel Vanity Set (4 pieces)

Neon Vice Chel Vanity Set (4 pieces)

Heat Wave Chel Vanity Set (2 pieces)

Custom Alex Ovechkin Jersey

HUT Rewards

After you’ve logged in to NHL 20, you’ll be able to earn much better NHL 21 rewards through playing HUT.

These rewards will be tons of NHL 21 Points, with a total of 1400 at stake for completing the entire set of objectives!

For players not interested in grinding out the whole list, the rewards will be incremental, so you can stop when you feel you’ve picked up enough of a start in NHL 21.

The onjectives include the following:

Take 5 shots on goal – 100 NHL 21 points

Buy an item from the Auction House – 100 NHL 21 points

Open 2 Daily Packs – 100 NHL 21 points

Complete a Set – 100 NHL 21 points

Get 10 hits – 100 NHL 21 points

Play 2 Squad Battles – 100 NHL 21 points

Get a shutout – 200 NHL 21 points

Complete 3 Challenges – 200 NHL 21 points

Score 10 goals – 200 NHL 21 points

Win 2 online games (can be Online/Competitive Seasons, Champions, or Rivals) – 200 NHL 21 Points

If you manage to complete all of the objectives, you’ll earn a custom Ovechkin jersey, who is the cover star for NHL 21.

To receive your rewards in NHL 21, you’ll just have to login to World of Chel or HUT between 16 October and 2 November.

