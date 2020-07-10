NHL 21 Release Date: League start date gives hint of EA game launch

Does the tentative start date for next season give us a clue for the release of the next hockey game?

It’s been all quiet for NHL 21 in recent months.

EA Play came and went without much news, and with both Madden 21 and FIFA 21 arriving shortly, it doesn’t seem that EA will be shouting about NHL 21 soon.

Which leaves us to speculate about the release date for the next hockey game.

EA has been quiet, but we can always make a few predictions about the release date.

EA-RLY WARNING: EA’s financial report had this timetable in it

With Madden 21 arriving on 28 August and FIFA 21 on 9 October, we can expect NHL 21 sometime in November or early December.

This matches up with the above timetable EA revealed and the latest bit of news…

Thanks to COVID pushing plans and would be dates around, the NHL has been trying to figure out when to start next season.

The NHL has reportedly settled on 1 December as the start date for the 20-21 season.

EA could easily use that as a date to launch NHL 21 as well. Combining the buzz of a new season with the Christmas sales boost to drive the new game forward.

NHL 21 cover star

No cover athlete has been revealed for NHL 21 just yet.

While we expect there to be regional cover stars once again, the front runner for the main cover is definitely Nathan MacKinnon.

CENTER OF ATTENTION: The Avs forward is surely the man for NHL 21

The Avalanche star has been in lethal form once again and is fast becoming one of the most dominant players in the sport.

