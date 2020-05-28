EA Play 2020 Schedule: Order of play for live stream, FIFA 21, Madden 21, Battlefield 6, Star Wars, Apex, Xbox Series X, PS5 & more

The gaming giant’s expo is going to be the highlight of the summer, but what is the running order?

Lockdowns are starting to relax around the world, but the summer of gaming is still going to be digital.

EA Play will be the biggest of the virtual expos this year, with the gaming giant expected to announce big news across every corner of its empire.

The showcase will kick off at 7pm ET on Thursday 11 June.

That’s 12am BST on Friday 12 June for gamers in Europe.

You can watch live on EA.com as well as across their social media channels.

EA Play Schedule

There is currently no firm running order for EA Play 2020.

Hopefully, EA will announce something soon so that fans of specific games know when to tune in.

FIFA 21: What does EA have in store for fans this year?

We expect FIFA 21 and Madden 21 to get top billing from the EA Sports side of things.

There is a mysterious “Unannounced title” on EA Sports’ books. There’s been a lot of speculation that it could be a new Fight Night game, UFC 4, or just NBA Live 21. EA Play would be the perfect time to unveil it.

What else could be announced?

EA have a huge amount of developers and projects under their umbrella.

Trying to pinpoint exactly what they could announce or showcase is tough, but outside of the usual sports games we are hopeful of hearing news about Sims 5, and maybe even Battlefield 6.

There is also some hope we could find out about the next stage of Star Wars content – be that Battlefront III or a sequel to Fallen Order.

Either way, EA Play is sure to have a lot of juicy information for gamers about the future of EA’s library.

