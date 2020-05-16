Its been two years since the last release, but the next MMA game could be revealed at EA Play.

It’s been a tough year so far, and the computer game industry is included in that. E3 was canceled, and many games currently in production have seen delays.

But it’s not all doom and gloom, EA is pressing on with its annual showing of EA Play next month. Scheduled for 11 June, the digital event should bring us all the usual EA news and reveals that we are used to

And with it, there’s a good chance they will announce an update to the popular MMA franchise with UFC 4.

EA has an unannounced sports title

In a recent financial report, EA covered their coming schedule of releases.

They mention in small print “We expect to announce additional title releases in FY21 over the coming months, including an unannounced EA SPORTS title, an additional EA HD title, four EA Partners titles and two mobile soft-launches.”

is it NBA Live, or Fight Night, or UFC 4?

This has a lot of fans excited and speculating what the title could be. As the game is unannounced, it is likely to be a sport not currently covered with annual updates the way FIFA and Madden are.

EA Play UFC 4 – will it happen?

There have been rumors about an update to the MMA franchise for over a year. Since the first UFC game in 2014, each title has been released in 18-month cycles and we are already overdue for the next installment.

DROOLING: Imagine these graphics on the next-gen consoles

A lot has changed since Conor McGregor donned the cover of UFC 3, and an update with the latest fighters, as well as a plan for next-gen consoles would be welcomed at EA Play.

EA Play 2020 would be the perfect environment for an announcement, and it would time the game well to be released early in 2021 on the next-gen consoles. The power of the PS5 and Xbox Series X would take the graphics to another level.

How to watch EA Play

EA Play will start at 4pm PT on Thursday 11 June.

You can watch on EA.com and almost certainly on their official social media channels too.

