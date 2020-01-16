NBA Live 21: Release date, PS5, trailer, cover star, graphics, rosters, Career Mode, Xbox Series X, Next-Gen & more

2020 is going to be a big year in the gaming world.

There is a new wave of gaming on its way with the upcoming releases of the next-gen consoles, Sony’s PS5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X.

Whilst both of these consoles have been confirmed, leaving gamers marking the dates in their diary’s and preparing for release, whether EA’s NBA Live will be on the shelves alongside them is another question.

There was no release for the basketball sim this year, here’s what we know so far about a potential 2020 release for 2K’s main competitor.

Release Date

Whilst an official confirmation for the game has not yet been made by EA, looking at past releases we expect that any potential release would hit the shelves in September time.

However, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see EA miss out the current consoles (PS4 and Xbox One) and develop NBA Live 21 exclusively for the PS5 and new Xbox upon their release.

Trailer

Again, we are unsure of the exact details surrounding the game but as it will be an EA release, any announcement is likely to come at the 2020 E3 Expo, which will be held in Los Angeles between June 9th and June 11th.

THROWBACK: The NBA Live 19 trailer was released on June 9, 2018

Should an expected release be announced, we can expect a trailer for the game to drop in the opening days of July and with EA having a year to get the game back to where they want it – expect fireworks.

Cover Star

As is the case with many competing franchises, such as FIFA and Pro Evolution Soccer, there is always a battle to have the biggest and best players in the game on your cover.

TRUST THE PROCESS: Who will follow in the footsteps of Joel Embiid?

NBA Live has had a number of different stars on their cover in recent years, with Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid fronting their last release (NBA Live 19).

Given the fact that 2K have stormed ahead of NBA Live in the basketball market, we expect they will go after a BIG name player for their next cover.

What do we need to see on NBA Live 21?

Whilst we agreed with EA’s decision to take a year off in order to get their basketball sim back on track, having had a year out, people will be expecting big things.

Graphics

We’ll begin with graphics and after facing backlash for their regression of in-game visuals, NBA Live’s competitor NBA 2K stepped it up this year and released the best graphics that a basketball sim has ever seen.

COMPETITION: Live’s graphics will always face pressure from NBA 2K

But what about NBA Live?

Well, there have been some leaked images of what NBA Live 20’s visuals were set to look like before the game was pulled and if they are anything to go by, then NBA Live 21 could very well trump 2K in this department.

Rosters

This is a really simple one but one which will please plenty of NBA Live fanatics and that is the updated rosters which will come on NBA Live 21.

REDUNDANT: NBA Live 19’s roster is now well out of date

Those who prefer the Live franchise over 2K have had to stick with NBA Live 19 for the past 18 months due to a no-show for NBA Live 20, however, the downfall with that is an out of date roster.

NBA Live 21 will see all the players turn out for their current franchises, something which is part and parcel with a new sports game yet something which will please you Live gamers no end.

