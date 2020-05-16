EA have an unannounced sports game on the way. Will we see a boxing title at EA Play?

It’s been a tough year so far, and the computer game industry is included in that. E3 was canceled, and many games currently in production have seen delays.

But it’s not all doom and gloom, EA is pressing on with its annual showing of EA Play next month. Scheduled for 11 June, the digital event should bring us all the usual EA news and reveals that we are used to

And with it, there’s a good chance they will announce the return of the much-loved boxing franchise – Fight Night.

EA has an unannounced sports title

In a recent financial report, EA covered their coming schedule of releases.

They mention in small print “We expect to announce additional title releases in FY21 over the coming months, including an unannounced EA SPORTS title, an additional EA HD title, four EA Partners titles and two mobile soft-launches.”

UNANNOUNCED EA SPORTS TITLE: four words to get Fight Night fans excited

This has a lot of fans excited and speculating what the title could be. As the game is unannounced, it is likely to be a sport not currently covered rather than an annual update.

EA Play Fight Night – will it happen?

There have been rumors about the return of the boxing franchise for a few months now. Eddie Hearn, the legendary boxing promoter, has been pushing talks for it with EA Sports after being constantly asked about it by fans.

NO BRAINER: Amazing graphics for the time could get even better on next-gen

With boxing flying high from huge fights like Wilder v Fury II, as well as the success of YouTube boxing – it would be surprising to see EA miss the opportunity.

EA Play 2020 would be the perfect environment for an announcement, and it would time the game well to be released early in 2021 on the next-gen consoles. The power of the PS5 and Xbox Series X would take the graphics to another level.

How to watch EA Play

EA Play will start at 4pm PT on Thursday 11 June.

You can watch on EA.com and almost certainly on their official social media channels too.

