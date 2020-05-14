Battlefield 6 EA Play: Trailer, release date, gameplay, announcement, reveal & more

It’s definitely on the way, but will we hear more about EA’s next chapter in FPS gaming this summer?

We know a new Battlefield game is coming, we also know that EA Play is going ahead in virtual form this year.

Announcing Battlefield 6 with the gaming world’s eyes on them is too good a chance for EA to miss, right?

We know that Battlefield 6 is in the works. In a statement made to IGN earlier this year, EA confirmed that DICE “is focused on the future of Battlefield that we’ll be bringing to players in 2021”.

EA will be showcasing their big titles digitally this year

A 2021 release window is a pretty big one. We can assume EA will want to avoid running into a fight with any Call of Duty release. That makes an earlier in the year more likely.

That would make EA Play 2020 a perfect time to drop an announcement.

Battlefield 6 at EA Play

EA Play is where the gaming giant showcase their most popular and exciting titles.

Battlefield has traded as a realistic alternative to CoD

Along with the annual sporting titles like FIFA and Madden, fans get a look at the big titles EA are working on. Last year they gave gamers a look at Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order along with other games.

If Battlefield 6 really is slated for an early to mid-2021 release window, then EA Play gives them the perfect opportunity to announce the game and maybe even give us a trailer and release date.

How to watch EA Play

EA Play is on 11 June and will start at 4pm PT / 7pm ET / 12am BST (on 12 June).

It will be streamed live on EA.com and their social media channels.

