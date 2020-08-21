NBA 2K21 Ratings Predictions: Top 5 Centers (C) – Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, Karl-Anthony Towns & more

The center position has plenty of the NBA’s current star power, but only 5 can earn their spot on this list.

The 5-spot has evolved plenty over the years, and it now houses some of the most impactful talents in the NBA, and as a result, NBA 2K21.

With that in mind, here are our predictions for the best centers (C) in NBA 2K21, and their ratings.

Nikola Jokic – 91 OVR

Nikola Jokic has quickly evolved into the most exciting center to watch in the NBA, and is a huge presence for the Denver Nuggets.

THE JOKER: Jokic brings a very unique playstyle to the center position

The Joker plays a very unique style of game influenced by his time in the European leagues. He has amazing passing ability, shooting ability, ball handling, and is still a beast in the paint when needed.

It shows in his top 15 averages for rebounding, assists, and nearly 20 ppg.

Jokic’s wide range of skills and few weaknesses will keep him at the top of centers in NBA 2K21, and despite some small decreases in his numbers, he’ll retain his 91 OVR rating.

Joel Embiid – 91 OVR

Joel Embiid is a hard person to rate, because his ability on the court is hampered by the Philadelphia 76ers inability to punish opponents for double and even triple teaming him.

MONSTER: Embiid is a huge threat in the paint, and if you don’t double or even triple him, you’ll have some issues.

When Embiid touches the ball opposing defenses collapse hard, and on a team with more perimeter shooting, this could be stopped. As is though Embiid suffers through insane defensive pressure, and still performs very well in the paint on both sides of the ball.

While Embiid is a much more traditional center with decent shooting ability but extremely solid paint skills. Embiid averages 23 ppg this season, along with 11 rebounds.

With his continued quality despite injuries this season and a poor lineup match, Embiid should retain his 91 OVR rating in NBA 2K21 even with some declining numbers.

Karl-Anthony Towns – 91 OVR

That’s right, another 91 OVR player in the 5-spot. KAT is a massively underrated center for the Minnesota Timberwolves that at just 24-years-old, contends with the very best in the position at the NBA level.

YOUNG SUPERSTAR: KAT has risen fast up the NBA ranks at just 24-years-old

Towns is a huge offensive threat with great shooting ability, paint presence, and is coming off a career season for points and assists in a struggling Timberwolves lineup.

Despite KAT’s occasional struggles against more physical big men and games missed this year, his production means he’ll rise up just a bit to match the 91 OVR mark of the other elite centers in NBA 2K21.

Rudy Gobert – 88 OVR

Rudy Gobert is a rock solid center for the Utah Jazz that locks up offensive pressure time and time again as a back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year winner (with a solid resume to three-peat this year.)

STONE WALL: Gobert is a rock on defense as back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year with a chance to grab a third this season

Gobert is as much as you could ask for in a defensive-minded center, with huge presence in the paint and a knack for pulling down rebounds. While he’s not the most successful on the offensive side of the ball, he’s coming off a career year for rebounds and FG%.

Gobert’s continued excellence in the paint on defense and some small improvements on offense will lead to a bump up to 88 OVR in NBA 2K21.

Kristaps Porzingis – 87 OVR

It’s hard not to give this spot to Hassan Whiteside. But the varied attack that Kristaps Porzingis brings tot he table in the 5-spot and his success as part of the most efficient offense in basketball history this year is simply too much to ignore.

Porzingis brings a varied threat on offense to the Mavericks, and forces the defense into awkward situations trying to guard him. At 7’3, Porzingis towers over most big men, and can shoot from anywhere on the court. He’s also coming off of a career year on assists and rebounds.

While Porzingis still has some growing to do on the defensive end, this young 25-year-old is still a deadly threat all around the court, and will level up to 87 OVR in NBA 2K21.