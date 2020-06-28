NBA 2K21: Xbox Series X will bring the basketball franchise to new heights – Specs, features & more

Microsoft’s ultra-powerful next-gen console is set to revolutionize basketball gaming for everyone.

There have been plenty of delays this year, but thankfully everything seems on pace for next gen consoles.

We’ve gotten plenty of information on the specs of the powerful Xbox Series X, and we expect it to revolutionize console gaming.

One game set to benefit the most from the next gen upgrade is NBA 2K21.

Let’s go over everything we know about NBA 2K21 on Xbox Series X.

What can we expect from Xbox Series X?

ULTRA POWERFUL: Welcome to your next console

The full capabilities of the console have yet to be revealed, however we do have some pieces to the puzzle. You can keep up to date on the Xbox Series X and all other gaming tech at Stealth Optional.

Specs

The Xbox Series X will come equipped with lightning-fast, high-bandwidth DDR6 RAM that Microsoft has claimed will “usher in resolution and framerates we’ve never seen before”.

What does this mean exactly? Well, it means that the Series X will be four times as powerful as Microsoft’s current console, the Xbox One X. With the One X currently the most powerful home console to ever be made, this console is going to possess unimaginable power.

READ MORE: Xbox Series X controller – new features, customization & more

The console will support up to 8K resolution and 120 frames-per-second gaming experiences, and if that wasn’t enough, Xbox Series X will also have support for variable refresh rate and real-time ray tracing.

What does this mean for NBA 2K21?

TRIBUTE: NBA 2K21 will surely have a tribute to the great Kobe Bryant

We finally got our first look at NBA 2K21 gameplay in brief clips from the official reveal trailer. While the trailer only included Zion Williamson, the footage is from pre-alpha in-engine graphics according to 2K Games.

And while it may have more sweat than gameplay, what we’ve seen so far has been impressive.

One of the important pieces of information we’ve received so far for NBA 2K21 is its release date window, which is Fall 2020. That means the game will likely come out long before next gen consoles, which means players will have to figure out how they want to approach purchasing the game.

But when the Xbox Series X drops in ‘Holiday 2020’, expect to see a number of improvements to the game, notably:

A massive increase in graphics quality – The addition of ray tracing – a rendering technique for generating an image by tracing the path of light as pixels in an image – means that players, fans, stadiums and everything in between will look better than ever before.

Lightning fast loading screens – By using the SSD as virtual RAM, there should be no such thing as loading screens on the Xbox Series X.

The most immersive sports gameplay – 8K supported gameplay means that visuals will be crisper and more realistic than ever! That means that things like important cinematics in MyCAREER will be more immersive than ever.

READ MORE: NBA 2K21 Price: Editions, release date & more