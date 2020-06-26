[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
NBA 2K

*UPDATED* NBA 2K21 Soundtrack: 5 Artists revealed, Songs, Spotify playlist & more

Is 2K about to drop some huge news about the beats players will be balling to this year?

Toby Durant Jun 26, 2020
 

nba 2k21 soundtrack

2K is dropping news, teases, and reveals for NBA 2K21 at a rapid rate.

The latest is on how the game sounds.

NBA 2K21 soundtrack tease

The latest tweet from the NBA 2K20 account asked fans to name five artists they want on the NBA 2K21 soundtrack.

nba soundtrack tease
GOOD QUESTION: Who do you want on the new game?

With recent reveals coming on their new TikTok account its a safe bet that information on the soundtrack will be coming soon!

Five artists revealed

The TikTok video has arrived, and with it five artists that will be in NBA 2K21.

@nba2k

Comment who else you wanna see on the #NBA2K21 In-Game Soundtrack ???? @ray.2k

♬ Don’t I? – Tarik

Featured on the game will be Polo G, Roddy Rich, Stormzy, Tory Lanez, and YoungBoy Never Broke Again!

Cover star

The most recent big announcement was about the game having three cover stars, almost certainly spread across three editions.

READ MORE: NBA 2K21 Badges Wishlist

We expect Zion Williamson to feature on the Standard Edition and Kobe Byrant to grace the Legends Edition.

The Digital Deluxe Edition is anyone’s guess though.

Release date

NBA 2K21 doesn’t yet have a firm release date.

Fans only have the “Fall 2020” release window to go on.

NBA 2K21 Zion Williamson Hype Still from PS5 Teaser Trailer
WORKING UP A SWEAT: Zion featured heavily in the 2K21 reveal

Given previous releases, we expect NBA 2K21 to arrive in September.

READ MORE: NBA 2K21 PS4: Release date, cover athletes, editions, next gen & more

Toby Durant

Written by Toby Durant

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. For more information, see our Cookie Policy.

