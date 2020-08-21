BREAKING* NBA 2K21 MyTEAM Trailer Reveals Changes – Sets, Seasons, Challenges, The Exchange & more

One of the most popular game modes in NBA 2K21 just got an awesome trailer to hype us up for new changes!

MyTEAM is one of the most popular game modes in the NBA 2K series.

For NBA 2K21, thanks to a brand new MyTEAM Trailer and Courtside Report, we now know all the details on new features and ways to play the game mode.

You can watch the new MyTEAM Trailer below:

The MyTEAM trailer was released accompanying the newest Courtside Report which goes in-depth on the huge amount of changes coming to NBA 2K21 MyTEAM.

You can read over the NBA 2K21 MyTEAM Courtside Report here.

Some of the highlights include:

Seasonal content with updated prizing and additional features

MyTEAM Limited is a new game mode that will challenge players with lineup restrictions

is a new game mode that will challenge players with lineup restrictions MyTEAM Unlimited 2.0 is a returning game mode where players progress through leagues if they win enough

is a returning game mode where players progress through leagues if they win enough The Exchange will allow you to turn in cards you don’t need to exchange for prizes. There will be challenge requirements you’ll have to meet, ie. “Western Conference PG rated 90 or higher”

will allow you to turn in cards you don’t need to exchange for prizes. There will be challenge requirements you’ll have to meet, ie. “Western Conference PG rated 90 or higher” Customizable badges will be returning

READ MORE: NBA 2K21 PS4: Price, Editions, Features, Specs & more