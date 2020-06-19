UFC 4: Release Date, Trailer, Price, Pre-order, Consoles, Next-Gen, Backwards Compatibility, Cover Star, Gameplay, Rumours, and more

A recent post appeared to confirm the next in EA’s MMA fighting titles – here’s everything you need to know.

With EA Play a distant memory, many UFC fans were left without their dream announcement of UFC 4 at the digital showcase.

However, a recent fight card shared on the UFC official Twitter page may have seemingly confirmed that there will indeed be a UFC 4.

Here’s what we know so far.

While there is no official release date as of yet, the Twitter post showed a UFC 4 logo, with an ‘official reveal’ below it, in the bottom left hand corner.

If this is the case, we could see a reveal of UFC 4 as early as 11 July.

PEEK-A-BOO: The question is, what type of reveal will we see?

It’s not yet known as to what type of reveal it will be. Will we see a cinematic? Gameplay? Or perhaps a mix of both?

READ MORE: FIFA 21 – Release Date, Trailer, Price, and more

Trailer

We’ll be sure to update this section with the trailer as soon as we get it, most likely, as mentioned, on 11 July.

Price

We’re still ahead of the official reveal, but we predict the title will be falling around the £40 (approx $50) mark.

Whether there will be any special editions is still to be confirmed, but as always, would be welcomed by fans!

UFC 3 had the Standard Edition, and Champions Edition, which came with a selection of extra in-game bonuses.

NOT LONG LEFT: If everything goes as planned, we’ll be seeing our first glimpse of UFC 4 next month!

Pre-order

As with UFC 3, and many titles, we expect pre-orders to become available closer to the release date. What bonuses you’ll get for doing so are yet to be discovered!

Consoles

UFC 3 came out for Xbox One and PS4, so it would make sense for this to be the case with UFC 4.

However that still leaves Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, PS5, and PC. With EA’s recent exciting cross-play announcements with various titles, could we see UFC 4 come to even more consoles than ever before?

Backwards Compatibility

If UFC 4 does come out for PS5 and Xbox Series X, it will be interesting to see if they will be backwards compatible.

This would mean that even without a specific next-gen release for the title, it won’t stop you playing the title on next-gen consoles.

Gameplay

It has been a while since the last UFC title, and the sport itself has grown considerably in popularity.

With so much going on both inside, and outside, the octagon, how will we see this reflected in the gameplay?

Press conferences, media, fighter ‘beefs’, weigh-ins and more could all potentially feature – but we’ll have to wait for the reveal to know more.

Cover Star

The big question is, who will be the cover star?

Conor McGregor took the position for UFC 3, but there are tons of interesting, talented and entertaining fighters in the UFC to pick from.

Everyone will have their top choice, so we’re looking forward to finding out who it will be!

READ MORE: FIFA 21 PS5 – Everything you need to know and more

For everything you need to know on UFC 4, be sure to check back in with us.