The best Nintendo Switch Games to get for Christmas 2019 – The Witcher 3, Mortal Kombat 11, Luigi’s Mansion 3 & more

The Nintendo Switch took the gaming world by storm in 2017, so when it comes to buying the best games over Christmas, there are several seriously good Switch games to choose from.

The Witcher 3

The Witcher 3 stands tall among games for one simple reason: The enthralling, character-driven story of the game. The fact you can play this game on your travels is remarkable.

GAME OF THE YEAR: The Witcher 3 was awarded the prestigious title back in 2015

The story is incredible, scenery is strong and the soundtrack will grip you and twist the emotional knife. Every element of potions, armour, weapons, and of course gwent is still there. This is a must-buy for dedicated Switch gamers.

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Luigi’s Mansion 3 is another charming chapter in a great franchise and one that anyone will enjoy. The game is beautiful and by far the best a Mario game has looked to date.

LUIGI GOES SOLO: The original game started as the first standalone game for Mario’s brother and trusted sidekick back in 2001

The 12 hour story makes for an enjoyable adventure and therefore it’s a game that many will want to pick up this Christmas.

Pokemon Sword and Shield

Pokemon Sword and Shield are the first main title games in the series to appear on the Nintendo Switch! After the huge success of Pokemon Let’s Go, Sword and Shield had a lot to live up to and boy did it!

PIKA PIKA: Sword & Shield are the franchise’s first outing on a major console

This is the perfect game for 30-year-old veterans of the series and newcomers to the game alike. The Galar region is based on London with some familiar Pokemon making an appearance and the addition of some brand new ones!

Sword and Shield have countless hours of post-game content so the game doesn’t end when the story does!

Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat 11 is, unsurprisingly, the eleventh instalment in NetherRealm Studios’ popular fighter franchise and seems to be back better than ever.

CINEMATIC: All-new ‘Krushing Blows’ make for spectacular viewing as they are special cinematic variations of moves

New gameplay features, such as Fatal Blows and Krushing Blows, combined with a fantastic story set in a corrupted Raiden, make for a brilliant Mortal Kombat game and is well worth including on your Christmas wish list this year.

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

Not a lot of people may have heard that Sony’s loveable Bandicoot Crash, had made his way over to the Switch.

However, this year Crash made his first appearance on Nintendo’s hand-held console in Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, a remaster of the classic game Crash Team Racing originally developed for the PlayStation in 1999!

CRASH WALLOP BOOM: Sony’s iconic character has joined the competition

The game is made more exciting by the fact that it’s now hand held – having the opportunity to race your mates on the go in a game other than Mario Kart is a blessing.

