DOOM Eternal Review: A symphony of violence – combat, mechanics, campaign, verdict & more

The Doom Slayer returns in all his glory. Crush demons and save the world!

The Doom Slayer is back, and after a long wait DOOM Eternal more than lives up to the legacy.

First released in 1993, Doom set the tone for the first-person shooter, and a successful reboot in 2016 has seen the franchise return to the pinnacle of blood, guts, and gore that made it so notorious in the first place.

Which is why when the sequel, DOOM Eternal, was announced everyone was excited.

Delayed from late 2019 to March 2020, DOOM Eternal is finally here.

How good is it?

The only thing they fear… is you

SMILE: An early kill sets the stage for DOOM Eternal

From the get-go DOOM Eternal drops you into the fight. Hell has been unleashed on earth, and sitting above it all is the Doom Slayer.

Grabbing a shotgun and a fistful of ammo he heads down to clean up the planet.

There is little in the way of narrative storytelling at the beginning of the campaign, which is just perfect because a few things have changed from last time.

A quick tutorial later and you are back to crush skulls, breaking arms, and generally terrorizing all that Hell has to offer.

Combat & campaign

BOOM: The variety of enemies keeps every encounter unique

If you like to sneak, hideout and take long shots, or generally play on the back foot then DOOM Eternal will take some getting used to.

Much like other games in the franchise, you have to be aggressive and move quickly, and I mean quickly! With double-jump, monkey bars, and launch pads at your disposal, constantly moving is key. Otherwise, you will quickly be surrounded and disposed of.

The Doom Slayer is a relentless killing machine. A force of nature that hits you like a tidal wave. All you can do is hope to keep up, and use every tool at your disposal.

Mechanics

HALF OFF: Slicing up demons drops ammo, health, & more

There are a TON of new features in combat. Not only do you have the movement options that keep you a mobile death device, but the amount of equipment, upgrades, and guns at your command is outrageous.

The beatdown is less effective this time out against the lesser demons, so you’ll have to use more ammo to dispatch even the minor enemies.

The shotgun and heavy cannon are your tools of destruction early on, but to keep the ammo stocked up you’ll need to use the chainsaw more frequently than before. Which is fine because if you run out of ammo with all guns, you have a free chainsaw attack to refill.

There are also shoulder cannon options that can fire a frag, give a quick burst of fire, and freeze enemies. The options really are endless.

You will also have to use glory kills regularly to keep your health up, as before. Since these have seen a facelift into even more brutal and brilliant finales that is no problem.

The campaign immediately grabs you and drags you into the chaos. With few breaks in the action it is a truly sublime experience.

Strategy is a must

KNOW YOUR ENEMY: Loading screen tutorials give you a refined understanding

DOOM Eternal may be a fast-paced, adrenaline-pumping shooter, but that doesn’t mean you can just spray and pray.

Every demon has a weak spot and susceptibility. Some require explosives to deal with, some need a precise shot to a body part.

Demons can have limbs blown off, reducing their attacking capability or movement, allowing you to focus on another enemy before returning to finish them off.

To survive the horde of demons you’ll need to keep your wits about you and think on your feet. Dispose of low-level threats quickly, use your weak spot knowledge to knock out a larger foe, before moving and gunning down some more from range.

It takes a lot of effort to save the world on the higher difficulties, so the challenge is there even for the experienced slayers.

DOOM Eternal Verdict

BLOOD PUNCH THE COMPETITION: DOOM Eternal delivers in every way

The pace of the DOOM Eternal together with the combat options, open maps to explore, and customization of your Doom Slayer makes for a magnificent experience.

The story is far from the focal point, as combat rules all. But that is just as well. Doom is about blowing away your opponents and striking fear into them. DOOM Eternal certainly does that.

Throw in several multiplayer game modes and you have a game that will live long in the memory and be worthy of its place in the franchise.

RealSport Rating: 4.5 stars (out of 5)