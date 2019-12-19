The Best PS4 Games to buy for Christmas 2019 – NBA 2K20, COD: Modern Warfare, Star Wars & more

With less than a week to go, the countdown to Christmas day is well and truly on.

Many of you will be in panic present buying mode, but fear not as RealSport is here to offer a festive helping hand.

If it’s a PS4 game you’re after (either for someone special or as a treat for yourself) then look no further, as we’ve listed all the best PS4 game you could buy this Christmas!

But before we get into it, the PlayStation Store's Christmas deals just went live.

With up to 70% off a huge range of PS4 games digitally, there is plenty to choose and enjoy over the festive season, including God of War: Digital Deluxe Edition, Dying Light & Gran Turismo Sport to name just a few.

Just head on through to PlayStation Store to find out the full list of titles, and find out your regional pricing.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Set five years after Revenge Of The Sith, the game’s protagonist Cal Kestis is a young ex-Padawan forced from hiding who only narrowly escapes capture in the opening gambit.

MAY THE FORCE BE WITH YOU: Part of Cal’s story involves relearning his forgotten force abilities

Fallen Order truly feels like Star Wars, with the sound department killing it and the visuals really putting you into the gritty nature of The Empire.

It is fun to play and challenging even to some hardened gamers at the higher difficulty levels!

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

If this isn’t the game of the year it should be very close. The new COD is nostalgia done right, bringing all the intense firefights of the old Modern Warfare game with fresh graphics, amazing audio, and spectacular maps.

MESMERISING MULTIPLAYER: Maps are more varied and exciting than in previous years

There are hundreds of loadout unlockables and gunsmith options, the depth of game modes and of course the planned DLC means this is not a game that will lose its player base quickly.

Check out our full review of COD: Modern Warfare here.

GRID

GRID is a fantastic racing game, with a wide range of cars, locations, and circuit routes, which means you aren’t likely to get bored with it any time soon. The racing experience is truly unlike any other too.

BANG FOR YOUR BUCK: When new tracks are added they will be available to everyone for free

It’s the kind of game you can jump in for a quick race or thrash around for a 5-hour binge and still enjoy. The variety of cars, tracks, and unpredictable races make it one you’ll come back to over and over again.

You can read our full GRID review.

Need for Speed Heat

Another racing game on our list, the latest installment in the 25-year-old franchise hit the shelves back in November. Need for Speed Heat is well worth putting on your Christmas list, as its graphics, sound, and customisation are all be top-notch.

CUSTOM CARS: NFS Heat allows near-limitless customisation

This is a fun game and is much like the Fast and Furious films it takes inspiration from; flashy, good-looking and a fun, cheesy campaign.

To read more, take a look at our full NFS Heat review.

F1 2019

F1 2019 was released back in June with rave reviews from both the fans and critics alike. It’s generally accepted that this year’s game is one of the best, if not the best in the ten years since Codemasters began developing the franchise.

IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE: The latest F1 game allows AI drivers to move teams

The game’s inclusion of driver transfers, antagonistic rivalries and a superb driving experience makes this game an unquestionable hit.

If you want to find out more, head over to our full F1 2019 review.

NBA 2K20

Without question, this is the best NBA 2K title to date. The visuals are crisp, the gameplay bugs from previous editions have been eradicated and there has been significant improvements to already top quality modes.

TOP OF THE TREE: NBA 2K20 has the best story-mode to ever come out of a sports title

The changes to offense and defense make it easier for those who struggle with in-game plays, but are so rewarding when you get them right. This is the most customisable and ambitious 2K title yet and will not disappoint if you are an avid basketball gamer.

For our full NBA 2K20 review, head here.

FIFA 20

We couldn’t have a Christmas games list without including the most popular football title, FIFA 20. This year’s game has brought with it a refurbished Career Mode, allowing for manager customisation and dynamic team morale.

BACK TO THE STREETS: The latest game goes back to its FIFA Street roots, with all new VOLTA Football

In addition, Ultimate Team has been diversified with new features such as First Owner Objectives, bringing a new twist to the online game mode. If you haven’t got the game already, the Christmas sales are a great time to pick it up.

To read our full review of FIFA 20, follow this link.

PES 2020

The Pro Evo franchise has long been in the shadow of EA’s FIFA titles – however, this year felt a little different…

Konami’s licensing agreement with Juventus is the cherry on the top of plenty of other big-name partnerships, such as Arsenal, Manchester United, Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

UNRIVALLED: PES 2020 won the exclusive rights to Juventus this season, forcing FIFA 20 to change the Italian club to ‘Piemonte Calcio’

Not only this, PES boasts shiny 3D scanning graphics, and a revamped Master League. The franchise has taken a massive step in the right direction, closing the gap with its footballing rival.

Head here for our full review of PES 2020.