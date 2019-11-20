Google Stadia: Football Manager 2020 available on new cloud gaming platform

Football Manager 2020 is now available, so it is time to fetch your suit & tie and get down to business at your club.

The game was released on PC and Mac as always, but according to the game’s developers, the most authentic experience will be available to those who choose to play on Google Stadia.

The Stadia is Google’s new console-less gaming system, which they have coined as “the future of gaming”.

Continue reading for more information on price, and how playing FM20 on the Stadia is the best choice this year.

Price

Football Manager 2020 was confirmed as one of the inaugural launch titles for Google Stadia so will be downloadable and streamable on the service.

As a launch title, Football Manager 2020 is one of the free games available to play on the Stadia for those with a subscription.

The Premiere Edition is available to order for just £119 in the UK, or $129 in the US.

A three-month Stadia Pro subscription comes with the offer, which then costs £8.99 ($9.99) a month after.

Stadia offers the “best possible" FM20 experience

The people behind the Football Manager series have themselves indicated that the Stadia will facilitate the fastest and best possible experience of their latest release.

PIONEERS: FM20 is among the first 40 games available on Stadia

"Football Manager on Stadia includes technology that is only available on that platform, utilizing the power of the cloud and Google’s data centers to ensure that more matches can be processed in parallel utilizing spare bandwidth across the whole system.”

"This means you can have more leagues loaded into your save, or just go for a faster experience by keeping the amount of leagues the same, but having the matches process quicker than you can on any other platform."

All of that said, players will need an internet connection with a minimum of 10Mbps to play, with other titles requiring even higher speeds.