The Top PC Games you should pick up this Christmas 2019 – Call of Duty, Apex Legends, The Witcher 3 & more

Christmas is officially just ONE week away, so it’s safe to say that most of you are starting to feel the gift-buying stress

Worry not – if you’re buying for a gamer or just looking to treat yourself to a new PC game over the festive period, look no further!

RealSport has you covered, as we have assembled a list of the best PC games to buy this winter.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 is not only the best new game in our PC games list, but it might just be the franchise’s best entry.

The final product is a tighter, smoother experience than any of the series’ previous entries, and not reinventing the wheel, it offers a dark, mature tone that pulls you in.

The cinematics are incredible, the environments are stunning, and the game is able to take advantage of Nvidia’s ray tracing technology (if your PC is properly equipped).

Check out our full review of COD: Modern Warfare here.

Modern Warfare multiplayer also includes some interesting new modes such as Gunfight, Ground War, and a cooperative “Special Ops” mode.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (2015)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has aged better than any other open-world game on the market. After nearly half a decade since release, it’s still one of the most impressive open-world games that’s ever existed.

The game combines aspects of other incredible open-world titles, namely the unapologetic scale of games like Skyrim and Grand Theft Auto V.

Vast, beautiful and a great way to lose track of time (in the best way), The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt isn’t just one of the best video games on our list.

It might just be one of the best of all time.

Apex Legends (2019)

Apex Legends is up there with the very best battle royale games.

The map is incredible, and the ‘ping’ communication system in use is something that every FPS should employ from here on out.

The combat mechanics are great, and best of all – and it’s free-to-play (except for players who purchase cosmetics).

It isn’t the game we expected from Respawn, but we’re glad it’s here.

Rocket League (2015)

Rocket League is Psyonix’s timeless masterpiece. It’s been over four years since launch, but the community is growing faster than ever before.

Rocket League exists at the intersection of football, combat sports and rocket science (imagine football being played by insanely fast, flight-capable cars and you pretty much get the idea).

Read more about Psyonix’s timeless masterpiece

While some games take time to appreciate and grow into, this rocket-fuelled game hits you like a tonne of bricks. It’s a game that pulls you in within seconds and, hundreds of hours later, just keeps getting better.

Rainbow Six Siege (2015)

Rainbow Six Siege might lack the crisp hit detection of Counter-Strike, but it’s a more modern FPS that rewards timing and coordinated teamwork as much as aim.

Loads of stuff (characters, gadgets and maps) has been added since December 2015 – but eventually, you find yourself picking operators, regions and roles that you’re comfortable with.

Ubisoft continues to support Siege, dropping four major updates per year along with regular fixes.

Overwatch (2016)

Blizzard brought the world of team-based hero shooters to an entirely new market with Overwatch’s colourful characters and bright, inclusive world.

It’s not just about who can get the most kills – teams of six take the roles of tank, DPS, and healer to battle over objectives. It’s a game that both rewards and required teamwork.

And with a growing cast of 27 heroes to choose from, there’s a character to fit every play style.

Fortnite (2017)

What started as a PUBG imitation that lacked character has evolved into the Minecraft generation’s most popular arena shooter.

Fortnite’s building system rewards those who do their homework and uniquely extends battle royale shootouts from green fields to impromptu skyscrapers.

With ridiculously frequent updates from Epic Games that introduce new weapons, traps, tools, and skins, Fortnite is easily worth the *non existent* price of admission.

