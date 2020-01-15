Doom Eternal Pre-order: bonus content, early access, editions & more

Doom Eternal is the sequel to 2016’s Doom – with the new Bethesda release set to be even sharper, more chaotic and gore-filled than ever before.

Having been pushed back from November last year to 20 March 2020 fans of the iconic shooter have had to wait a while for the new game.

Judging from what we’ve seen in the gameplay trailers, it’s going to be worth the wait.

With a larger backdrop to the blood-fuelled action and new online multiplayer modes confirmed for the game, there’s plenty to get excited about.

So how can you make sure you get your hands on Doom Eternal from day one? Pre-order of course!

Pre-order bonus

You can pre-order Doom Eternal through the official website, as well as Amazon, GAME, and your other usual game retailers.

If you pre-order any edition of the game you will get the Rip and Tear Pack. This includes:

DOOT Revenant player skin to use in Battlemode

Cultist Base Master Level – A remixed version of the campaign level “Cultist Base,” with new challenges and surprises

“Throw-back” Shotgun Weapon Skin – Bring DOOM’s original shotgun to bear on DOOM Eternal’s demon hordes.

Early access?

There is no early access for Doom Eternal. Even if you pre-order you aren’t going to be battling demons any sooner than the 20 March 2020 release date.

Editions

There are plenty of editions for Doom Eternal. The standard edition is just £49.99, while the deluxe edition will set you back £79.99 and come with:

Year One Pass includes DLC 1 & 2

Demonic Slayer Skin

Classic Weapons Sound Pack

The collector’s edition is one to keep an eye on, as not only does it feature everything above, but for £199.99 you also get: