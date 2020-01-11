Best PC game releases in 2020 – Cyberpunk 2077, Halo Infinite, Dying Light 2 & more

2020 has arrived and with that comes a whole load of new games for gamers to look forward to!

Whilst a lot of gamers will be looking towards the release of the upcoming instalment of Next Gen consoles, the PC gaming community has plenty to look forward to themselves.

There are a whole load of series which will be seeing new releases, both prequels and sequels to critically acclaimed games for years gone by alongside some new titles and some remastered titles.

There is plenty to look forward to if you’re a PC gamer. Here is RealSport’s list of the top ten PC games set for release in 2020.

Cyberpunk 2077

Release date: 16 April

Developer: CD Projekt

From the developers of smash hit action-role playing title The Witcher comes the upcoming role-playing video game, Cyberpunk 2077.

Players take control of ‘V’, their own full customisable mercenary in an open world, non-linear RPG game mode. You will have to work through a number of different missions, quests and objectives in order to progress through the game.

Oh, and V has Keanu Reeves living inside his head.

Dying Light 2

Release date: Spring 2020

Developer: Techland

A good five years on from the release of the critically acclaimed Dying Light comes its sequel, Dying Light 2.

The game will be another zombie apocalyptic themed action-role playing game, with gamers taking control of Aiden Caldwell who possesses’ all the parkour skills found in the original Dying Light and more.

The games exact release date is yet to be confirmed but we do know that it will hit the shelves in spring of this year.

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

Release date: March 2020

Developer: TaleWorlds Entertainment

March 2020, the month that fans will finally get access to the long-awaited Mount and Blade II: Bannerlord.

First announced way back in 2012, the game will take place 210 years before its predecessor, Mount and Blade but will require players to use the same strategic elements in the original title in order to succeed on the battlefield.

Halo Infinite

Release date: Q4 2020



Developer: 343 Industries

2020 will allow fans of the ‘Halo Reclaimer Saga’ the opportunity to tackle the third instalment of the franchise, Halo Infinite.

The story of Master Chief continues in the latest release, however, it is believed that he will play a much more central role than in Halo 5: Guardians as the game looks to take a ‘much more human approach’.

Fans will be pleased to hear that split-screen will be back in Halo Infinite after many fans complained following its removal in Halo 5.

Watch Dogs Legion

Release date: 6th March 2020



Developer: Ubisoft Toronto

It seems crazy to think that it has been some four years since the release of the critically acclaimed Watch Dogs 2 yet that is the case.

However, in what seems to be the year of sequels, we will see the release of the third instalment in the Watch Dogs series, Watch Dogs Legion.

The third-person action-adventure game will be set in a fictional world resembling London and focuses on the efforts of hacking group DedSec who are aiming to regain control of the United Kingdom by dislodging an authoritarian regime who have taken over the country.

Doom Eternal

Release date: 20 March



Developer: id Software

2020 will also see the latest release in the shooting franchise Doom, with the fifth instalment, Doom Eternal, due for release in March.

You will once again take control of Doom Slayer as you aim to tackle the unwanted visitors from Hell. You will once again be instructed to take the fight to the enemies, with a focus on aggressive combat.

There will be a whole load of new demons to tackle too, with creative director Hugo Martin claiming that there will be ‘twice as many demon types as in the 2016 reboot’.

