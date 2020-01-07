The Witcher 4: Everything we know so far – Release date, storyline, trailer, characters, news & more

Great news for fans of The Witcher series – there are some rumours doing the rounds that CD Projekt Red will return to the series for a fourth instalment.

CD Projekt Red’s The Witcher trilogy ended in 2015 with the last game, but now the developers have hinted that they could return to the epic series sometime soon.

We’ve heard that CD Projekt Red and Andrzej Sapkowski (the creator) have entered into a new deal that “solidifies and reinforces” their relationship.

This new agreement is believed to reaffirm CD Projekt Red’s rights to continue to develop games based on the series.

Continue reading for information on the potential 4th instalment to The Witcher series.

Release date

Although this news of a struck deal confirms that the studio will start work on a new The Witcher game, it’s going to be a long time before we see the final product.

The Witcher 4 could focus on Yennefer, a strong female sorceress from Vengerburg

CD Projekt Red is currently working at full capacity on Cyberpunk 2077, which launches in a matter of months.

READ MORE: Cyberpunk 2077’s map is much smaller than The Witcher 3’s

This means that CDPR wouldn’t be able to return to The Witcher series until April at the very earliest, and they would be starting from scratch.

For now at least, CD Projekt Red remain tight-lipped about the future of The Witcher game series.

News

Co-owner of CD Projekt Red, Marcin Iwinski, says that the studio wants to revisit The Witcher, but because of their involvement in other developments, it will be a while before we see a full-fledged return to the fantasy world.

Yennefer and Geralt in action in the third instalment of the series

”For the past ten years, the team has been working on swords and castles and medieval Slavic monsters.

“I think it’s time for some guns, androids, and some ammo.”

His position is understandable; after producing three massive RPGs in the same universe (featuring the same protagonist), it is natural to want to move on to something new.

READ MORE: Everything we know about Elder Scrolls 6

Cyberpunk 2077 serves as that breath of fresh air, and after seeing Bethesda Softworks’ dual-venture on The Elder Scrolls 6 and Starfield backfire and halt progress on both upcoming games, can we really blame CDPR?

Rome wasn’t built in a day, and neither was Nilfgaard.

Trailer

For there to be a Witcher 4 trailer, we first need confirmation.

Sadly we cannot will it into existence, but we can expect a whole host of teaser trailers once CD Projekt Red has announced an extension to the epic series.

A storyline without Geralt

Even if you didn’t complete the Blood and Wine DLC and tick off every question mark in the Witcher 3, Geralt’s final outing ended definitively.

We won’t be seeing much of the silver-haired protagonist we have grown used to

There were actually 40 different endings but, regardless of the outcome, there was little room left for a new adventure with Geralt taking the lead.

However, Geralt is a very flexible character, with his long lifetime ensuring that he could pop up in stories told long before and after the events of CDPR’s trilogy.

READ MORE: PlayStation 5: Release Date, Price, Launch Games, New Logo, Graphics

So, with Geralt out, there are a few other interesting characters in Sapkowski’s world that could more than handle the role of the main protagonist in The Witcher 4.

Be sure to bookmark this piece and check-in for our weekly updates for all the information on The Witcher 4.