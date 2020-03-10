Watch Dogs Legion Release Date: Delay, Trailer, PS4, PS5, new Xbox Series X, Location, Map, Trailer & more

Ori and the Will of the Wisps Release Date: Trailer, Pre-Order, Location & everything else you need to know

The release of Ubisoft’s new animal-themed action-adventure game has been delayed.

Julian-Sims by Julian Sims Mar 10, 2020

If you go into a situation in Watch Dogs hoping to shoot your way out of it, you’ll almost definitely end up dying and failing the mission.

The Watch Dogs franchise launched over five years ago, and the first instalment proved popular amongst the gaming community thanks to its focus on hacking, rather than the typical guns-blazing action.

This game requires a different level of tactical awareness to progress through the story.

But when will we get our hands on the new game?

A sequel (not-very-imaginatively-titled Watch Dogs 2) followed in 2016, relocating the action from Chicago to San Francisco. 

And now, Ubisoft is preparing to make an even bigger move for the third game in the computer-meddling franchise, taking the action across the Atlantic to the streets of London.

Release Date

While Watch Dogs Legion’s initial release date was set for March 6, 2020, but Ubisoft recently announced that it’s now being pushed back.

POST-BREXIT: The game is set in a futuristic London

All we have been told is that it will now release at some point during the “2020 – 2021 fiscal year”. 

READ MORE: Everything there is to know about Watch Dogs Legion

While this delay is rather disheartening for the players who were eagerly-anticipating Watch Dog’s upcoming launch, it is not the end of the world.

The game’s developers will now be able to deliver an experience that stands closer to their vision, ironing out all the creases and adding the finishing touches that they otherwise wouldn’t have been able to.

When it does officially launch, it’s expected to land on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia. 

It’ll also be available through Ubisoft’s new Uplay+ subscription service. 

Follow this link to read more about Watch Dogs Legion, including details on the map, gameplay, trailer and pre-ordering.

