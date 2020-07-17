Madden 21 Ratings: Who will be the fifth member of the 99 Club?

Madden 21 still has one 99 Club member left to announce, so who will take the spot?

We are at the height of Madden 21 ratings season, but one particular reveal has our attention.

Madden 21 was expected to have four 99 Club members.

A recent teaser posted to the ESPN Twitter account, however, shows a fifth member is coming.

So who will it be?

99 Club

The 99 OVR mark is a prestigious group of the best players in the NFL, comprised only of the most elite from both sides of the football.

ELITE: Christian McCaffrey is among elite company in the 99 Club

So far we got all of the players we’ve expected to make the Madden 21 99 Club – a list that includes Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Aaron Donald, and Stephon Gilmore.

According to a new teaser, however, one more player is joining the club.

Who will it be?

There are many candidates for the coveted fifth spot in this year’s 99 Club. We can eliminate many thanks to the ratings reveals we’ve gotten so far for RB’s, QB’s, CB’s, FS’s, and pass rushers.

That leaves one very noticeable category that includes a player who stands apart from the pack after an extremely successful 2019.

That player is Michael Thomas.

Michael Thomas

Michael Thomas stepped up huge in 2019 as the heart and soul of the New Orleans Saints.

CATCHING UP: Michael Thomas has done enough to earn his spot in Madden 21’s 99 Club

Thomas earned a Pro Bowl spot, All-Pro honors, and Offensive Player of the Year in 2019. All after leading the league in receptions and receiving yards.

With all of these accolades, we can’t imagine anyone else getting the 99 OVR rating in Madden 21.