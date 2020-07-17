Madden 21 Ratings: Best CBs REVEALED – Stephon Gilmore, Jalen Ramsey, Richard Sherman, Jaire Alexander, & more
These corners can put pressure on even the best WRs and QBs, and are lurking for the next big interception
EA is on a tear releasing plenty of Madden 21 ratings this ratings season.
Today’s reveals were the best cornerbacks and the best safeties.
Let’s go over the best cornerbacks in Madden 21.
Stephon Gilmore – 99 OVR
Team: New England Patriots
Stephon Gilmore is another addition to the 99 Club, and he’s certainly earned it.
The lockdown cornerback will have 99 Man Coverage, and 98 Play Recognition, which will make him a lethal threat on every play.
Jalen Ramsey – 94 OVR
Team: Los Angeles Rams
Jalen Ramsey is a huge defensive presence for the Rams.
At just 25-years-old he has an entire NFL career ahead of him to get even better.
Ramsey enters Madden 21 with 94 Man Coverage, and 91 Play Recognition.
Richard Sherman – 92 OVR
Team: San Francisco 49ers
Richard Sherman is a legend with more Pro Bowl appearances than some players on this list have played NFL seasons.
While he had some struggles last year, he’s still at the top level of cornerback play in a field of younger upstarts.
In Madden 21 Richard Sherman will have 90 Man Coverage and 99 Play Recognition.
Jaire Alexander – 90 OVR
Team: Green Bay Packers
Jaire Alexander is the youngest player on this list, now entering his third NFL season at just 23-years-old.
But don’t let his age fool you, he’s a dangerous presence QBs should keep an eye on.
In Madden 21 Jaire Alexander will have 93 Man Coverage.
Tre’Davious White – 90 OVR
Team: Buffalo Bills
Tre’Davious White is another young star in the cornerback spot, helping rally the Buffalo Bills to a successful 2019.
It’s a surprise that his rating is so low, but there’s still time to fix it up after the 2020 season begins.
In Madden 21 Tre’Davious White has 91 Man Coverage, 88 Play Recognition – which don’t seem to match his whopping 6 interceptions last year at just 25-years-old.
Madden 21 ratings reveals
You can read over the full list posted on the EA Madden Twitter account.
To keep up with all the latest Madden 21 updates, stay tuned with RealSport.