Big Ben will be back from injury for a new era in Pittsburgh football. How will they rate in Madden 21?



Madden 21 has been confirmed with a release date of 25 August. And that means Madden 21 ratings are going to be out soon.

Now with the release date official and confirmed new features, it looks like EA is looking to make strides with the latest release of its iconic NFL franchise.Table of Contents

EA Play is in the rearview mirror and has left Madden 21 fans wanting more.

EA held a developer stream with great insight into new gameplay, also the trailer gave us a look at some new features and confirmed a lot of details.

Team Rating (82 OVR)

The Steelers were an average team at the start of Madden 20 with an 84 OVR rating. This was with an 80 defense and an 85 offense. However, the season-ending injury to Ben Roethlisberger affected their performance a lot. In Madden 21 we expect their rating to take a slight decline whilst they wait and see for a mid-season update;

Offense – 82 OVR

Defense – 81 OVR

David DeCastro (RG, 92 OVR)

A 5x Pro Bowl, DeCastro has spent his entire career in the black and yellow of the Steelers

One of the best RGs in the league, DeCastro is a big reason for the potency of the Pittsburgh offense over the years. He will be vital in ensuring Big Ben stays healthy this season.

Cameron Heyward (RE, 91 OVR)

Another 1st rounder that has been in Pitt his whole career, Heyward is a defensive leader that has been to the Pro Bowl three times.

A consistent pass rusher, Heyward has 54 career sacks and 6 forced fumbles. He is also a run stuffer and an important part of the Steelers 3-4 defense.

TJ Watt (LOLB, 91 OVR)

Only 3 seasons into his career, and with a superstar older brother to live up to, Watt has proved he is ready to build on the legend of his surname.

Coming off the edge in this lethal defensive scheme, Watt had a great 2019 campaign. With 14.5 sacks, 36 QB hits, and a league-leading 8 forced fumbles – he is an injection of youth into this blitzing defense.

Minkah Fitzpatrick (FS, 91 OVR)

A former 11th overall pick, Fitzpatrick caused controversy last season by demanding a trade two games into the season from the struggling Miami Dolphins.

FUTURE OF THE FRANCHISE: The Steelers wanted him, and they got him

It cost them picks, but Fitzpatrick delivered and was voted as a first-team all-pro in 2019. He had a career-high 5 interceptions and looks like a bright spark for this defense for years to come.

Juju Smith-Schuster (WR, 84 OVR)

Smith-Schuster burst into the league and was a key reason the Steelers felt comfortable letting Antonio Brown walk.

SAFE PAIR OF HANDS?: Juju could be comeback player of the year

Despite big 2017 and 2018 seasons, last season was a disappointment for the talented young receiver. He missed 4 games due to injury but only managed 552 receiving yards and 3 TDs. At only 23 years old, he has plenty of time to get back on track with a refreshed offseason and Roethlisberger targeting him.

Chase Claypool (WR, 66 OVR)

The Steelers didn’t pick until mid-way through the 2nd round and in a deep WR class, they went for Claypool to give Juju some help.

A breakout player at Notre Dame, it took until his Senior year to take the lead for his College team. He has over 1,000 receiving yards and 13 TDs in an impressive 2019 season.

