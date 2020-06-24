BREAKING* Madden 21 Developer Deep Dive stream announced: Content, start time, where to watch & more

We’ve learned plenty about the upcoming Madden so far, and this stream will cover it all in depth.

Thanks to a tweet from the EA Sports Madden Ultimate Team account, we now know there will be a Developer Deep Dive stream for Madden 21!

Content

The stream will cover gameplay, and we expect to learn a lot about upcoming features like the skill stick, pass rushing moves, and improved tackling AI.

While we expect plenty of insight into currently revealed features coming to Madden 21, we might just get a surprise addition to the game.

READ MORE: Madden 21 Gameplay: New features CONFIRMED

Start time and where to watch

You can check out the stream here which will go live at 8pm ET.

You can read over the announcement below:

COMING SOON- We’ll soon be able to get developer insights on Madden 21 gameplay thanks to the Developer Deep Dive

Stay tuned with us here at RealSport as we cover all the biggest moments of the stream Thursday.

READ MORE: Madden 21 PS4 vs PS5: Release date, dual entitlement, next gen & more