*BREAKING* Madden 21 Developer Deep Dive stream announced: Content, start time, where to watch & more
We’ve learned plenty about the upcoming Madden so far, and this stream will cover it all in depth.
Thanks to a tweet from the EA Sports Madden Ultimate Team account, we now know there will be a Developer Deep Dive stream for Madden 21!
Content
The stream will cover gameplay, and we expect to learn a lot about upcoming features like the skill stick, pass rushing moves, and improved tackling AI.
While we expect plenty of insight into currently revealed features coming to Madden 21, we might just get a surprise addition to the game.
Start time and where to watch
You can check out the stream here which will go live at 8pm ET.
You can read over the announcement below:
Stay tuned with us here at RealSport as we cover all the biggest moments of the stream Thursday.
