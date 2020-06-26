There has been a series of streams with details on Madden 21. The next one covers the two offline modes.

EA Play didn’t have many details about what to expect in Madden 21.

But in streams since, there have been lots of exciting reveals.

There is another developer stream planned for the 30th June, specifically aimed at addressing Franchise Mode and Face of the Franchise Mode.

So what do we want to hear about?

Franchise Mode

Depth of content

We have been advocates for EA Sports improving Franchise Mode for a long while, and the latest wish list from April is still valid.

The biggest element fans want to see on franchise mode is the depth from times gone by. This means more content in every aspect of Madden that is already impressive.

Having player relationships, where they lean towards certain teams or coaches they prefer. Deeper free agency with the ability to conduct player work outs, and try to sell them on joining your team.

DEPTH: One season was enough to learn the scenarios in Madden 20

More media questions, that have varying consequences. Better logic in the player development challenges, and ideally making them less encouraging of spam.

Better Contracts

The ability to front and backload contracts is something of an easy and obvious addition to plenty of other sports games.

The contracts in Madden are fairly rigid, which then can make contract management a bit too easy and not much of a challenge.

To be fair to EA Sports, they did respond to fans midway through Madden 20 with an update to include 5th year contract options – but this could do with more nuance.

More Owner depth

Another area that EA could take inspiration from NBA 2k – owner related content. The customization options are excellent and it offers an immersive experience.

The ability to relocate to hundreds of different cities, with varying implications is impressive. Madden has this, but nowhere near the same number of options.

NBA 2K LEADS THE WAY: Plenty of different cities, names and uniforms to relocate to

Where they could really add more content is through annual owners’ votes on new rules and the ability to realign the league. This doesn’t happen often in the NFL, but EA needs to remember that Franchise mode is often played for season after season in-game. These ideas keep things fresh for players.

Face of the Franchise Mode

More time

The initial clues suggest this could be coming, but this game mode was very positively received. The more in the story the better. Everyone is sad when it ends.

Having a longer story, with more years at college would add to the experience exponentially.

More options

The Madden 20 Face of the Franchise mode had a fair amount of options, but the outcomes were limited and led to a small variance of differences.

MORE MORE MORE: More questions, more options, more choice

Having more positions, more challenging questions and more scope to influence which teams are interested in your style of player would turn this game mode from good to great.

