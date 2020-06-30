Madden 21: Snoop Dogg stars in updated Face of the Franchise mode

With history of tie ups with rappers and superstars, Madden 21 has pulled it out the bag with Snoop

The Madden 21 franchise update has happened and we are now frantically breaking down all the elements to understand how the new game will be different.

But one element stands out.

Snoop Dogg will play himself in Face of the Franchise: Rise to Fame

Face of the Franchise: Rise to Fame

The mode was a success on Madden 20 and fans loved the concept of putting themselves in the players shoes in College and through to the NFL.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Madden 21

The only problem was it was a bit short. Like they had run out of time to do anything overly complex and stuck to a short but sweet little game mode.

WE WANTED IT: A deeper Face of the Franchise was in demand

Well, they have spent the year expanding it to have plenty more variations, outcomes, and depth to it.

And one of those key elements is getting Snoop Dogg involved.

What’s Snoop Dogg doing in the game?

EA Sports have a history of tie ups with big names in music, with Quavo and DJ Khaled being in the Superstar KO mode released mid way through Madden 20.

READ MORE: Madden 21 Gameplay reveal

This is a bit different. Maybe with some inspiration from 2K Sports making its story modes in NBA 2k20, they are intertwining celebrities in the story.

We know that Snoop will be playing himself, and it remains to be seen what kind of role he will play. Will he be a famous friend you have once you make it? Or maybe he will offer up advice of dealing with the big time when you are still at school.

Either way, we can’t wait to find out.

We now have a confirmed release date for Madden 21.

Circle 28 August in your calendar. Though you can play from 25 August with early access.

The Madden 21 gameplay trailer is also available.

READ MORE: Madden 21 best player rating predictions