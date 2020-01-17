Madden 20 Ultimate Team Series 5: Release date, Master, programs, solo challenges and everything you need to know

It’s been five weeks since Madden Ultimate Team Series 4 launched, and with the Super Bowl approaching it means it is almost time for Series 5.

Series 4 brought with it Zero Chill, Ghosts of Madden, TOTY, NFL Playoffs and plenty of other content to keep solo grinders, competitive battlers and paying players satisfied.

Most importantly it ushered in the first 95+ overall players as the top teams in MUT are really starting to separate themselves from the rest as the players get better and the rewards get bigger.

With that said, it is getting close to the end for Series 4. We don’t know when Series 5 will arrive, but we know it’s soon.

MUT Series 5 start date

BIG SPENDER: Make the most of the trophies you’ve earned

The release date for Series 5 hasn’t been revealed yet, but there are two dates to keep an eye on. The first is January 24, which will mark six weeks since Series 4 launched – the same amount of time as the other series.

However, in previous years Series 5 has come after the Super Bowl, making February 7 the date to circle. That would, however, mean Series 4 will have lasted eight weeks.

Either way you need to start thinking about what you’re going to do with your Series 4 trophies. They’ll be halved and converted into Series 5 trophies, so if you are a ways off affording Brandin Cooks or whatever item you want, take a look at the Touchdown Packs.

Each will cost 220 trophies and will give you the choice of a 65,000 coin quicksell or one of three 83+ elite players.

Redzone packs, which will give you 25,000 coins or players, are worth 90 trophies and are also a good choice to boost your coin account quickly and easily.

MUT Series 5 Master

PROGRESSION: Did you dominate Series 4?

We’ve now seen two offensive and two defensive Series Masters. Offense ruled in Series 4 with Brandin Cooks, so it should flip back to defense.

I would expect the Series 5 Master to be a defensive lineman considering we’ve had a safety and linebacker so far. We can immediately disregard anyone who got a highly rated Zero Chill card, TOTY or Playoffs card, so who could it be?

Someone like Fletcher Cox or Jerry Hughes, who don’t have cards above 91 and 88 respectively but remain very good players, would make a lot of sense.

What’s more, you can expect the player to be at the 96 or 97 OVR mark to stay competitive with the other top players of the program.

LTD Players in packs

One of the biggest aspects of a new Series is the introduction of Series Redux players. The LTD players from the previous series will be released into packs at the start of Series 5.

So, players like LTD Signature Series Jared Goff, LTD Legends Jason Sehorn, or LTD TOTW Michael Gallup will be available once again in packs.

Ultimate Legends?

ULTIMATE LEGENDS: Play with the best of the best in Madden 20

The latest title update on Madden, Championship Run, teased the release of Ultimate Legends in MUT, saying: “Rock the gridiron with all-time Legendary players in Ultimate Team.”

That is listed as early February, which is more reason to believe Series 5 is coming just after the Super Bowl.

Ultimate Legends sees the players in the Legends program get new cards but boosted up to the high 90s overall to keep them relevant with the newest cards.

This program will be one of the first to produce 98 and 99 OVR cards and is always a huge part of the MUT content calendar.

Solo challenges

Of course, there will be a big wave of new solo challenges and missions throughout the series. We don’t know anything yet as nothing has been announced by EA, but programs like Team MVPs and programs around the NFL Scouting Combine and NFL Draft will likely make their debuts.

Ultimate Team can be a bit overwhelming so check out our tips and tricks here!