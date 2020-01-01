Madden 20 Ultimate Team: Absolutely everything to know about Zero Chill part three

Here it is, folks. Part three of Zero Chill is here and with it is a bunch of new players and challenges for you to stack stars and rewards.

Over the last two weeks we have seen so many new players added, be it Zero Chill, Out of Position, or any of the Ghosts of Madden. There have also been a lot of challenges, considering you need close to 434 stars to unlock to top rewards, 97 challenges have been added to the game, offering collectibles, players, and Kindling.

What is in store in the third big update to Zero Chill?

Players

Part three brings with it 17 more ZC players and a brand new master. The previous two masters have been dominant players of decades ago, but the latest is one of the most dominant players of the decade just passed.

Master Rob Gronkowski (95 OVR)

Any version of Gronkowski has always been dominant in MUT, but this card resets the TE standard. Obviously you have his freakish size, 6.6”, 265lbs, but he has 86 speed, along with 93 catching, 94 catch in traffic and 93 spectacular catch. He is also a better run and pass blocker than most gold and low elite offensive lineman.

He’ll set you back around 450k, or you can complete his set with ZC Cameron Jordan, DeSean Jackson and Arik Armstead, and earn Gronk, his Power Up item and a NAT version of one of the three players you exchanged.

These are the rest of the players:

94 OVR Cameron Jordan

93 OVR DeSean Jackson

92 OVR Arik Armstead

90 OVR Nickell Robey-Coleman

89 OVR Mitchell Trubisky

88 OVR Eric Kendricks

87 OVR Taylor Decker

86 OVR Matthew Ioannidis

85 OVR Adoree’ Jackson

84 OVR Ja’Wuan James

83 OVR Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

82 OVR Raekwon McMillan

81 OVR Mike Iupati

79 OVR Markus Golden

79 OVR Cordarrelle Patterson

78 OVR Rashan Gary

78 OVR Jeff Heath

Ghosts of Madden

After an initial, staggered release of four players into each of Ghosts of Madden – Past, – Present, and – Future four more players have been added to each.

Ghosts of Madden – Past

96 OVR Patrick Willis (Master)

95 OVR John Randle

95 OVR Kevin Mawae

95 OVR Marvin Harrison

Ghosts of Madden – Present

95 OVR Julio Jones (Master)

94 OVR Harrison Smith

94 OVR Terron Armstead

94 OVR Jaire Alexander

Ghosts of Madden – Future

94 OVR Nick Bosa (Master)

93 OVR Elgton Jenkins

93 OVR Josh Jacobs

93 OVR DeAndre Baker

Challenges

SNOWMAN: Can you work your way through these wintery challenges?

Obviously plenty of players will be added throughout the MUT year, but Challenges are the lifeblood of many gamers. Zero Chill has brought many, and the initial part three update has brought more challenges.

As of right now, the first update has added 10 more challenges to the ‘Snow Day’ sequence. In those challenges you can earn up to 5,500 coins, 100 Kindling and 50 Stars. To earn the maximum five stars you need to complete the challenge and two bonus challenges of pro difficulty and competitive settings.

Five challenges have also been added to A MUTmas Carol, giving you up to 3,750 Coins, 50 Kindling and 15 Stars.

The Hearth

LIMITED TIME: How many wins can you rack up in the next few days?

The Hearth has been another constant throughout ZC and is a limited time, house rules mode that has refreshed every week.

This week’s rule set is called Winter’s Rush. You start the game with three minutes left in the third quarter, down 10, 25 or 40 points depending on the difficulty. You will get one point for every rush attempt, two points for every tackle for loss, and three points on any 10+ yard rushes. There are no special teams. By the end of the game you have to have made up that deficit and won the game.

Each star will reward 500 coins and a Hearth pack, containing Kindling quick sells or frozen players. This can be played solo or H2H.

Playing H2H gives the biggest rewards, rewarding Hearth Packs and a Gingerbread Man collectible at various win totals. The win totals will have stacked from part one until the end of part three.

