Madden 20 Series 5 Theme Diamonds 2: Solo Challenges include Journey 3 token

Madden 20’s Ultimate Team Series 5 is now live!

With it will come a whole host of new challenges for players to grind out and dominate.

Not every piece of fresh content will be available immediately, but one we expect to go live straight away is Theme Diamonds 2.

These sets are incredibly tough to complete as they often require upwards of 30 cards to complete and to get the Theme Diamonds Master you need to do 32 sets, that’s one for every NFL team!

The first Theme Diamond Master was a 93 OVR Kurt Warner, which was the highest-rated card in MUT when it first dropped.

That honor won’t go to the 2nd Master, but it will still be an incredible card…

Theme Diamond 2 Master

Dick “Night Train” Lane will be the Master for Theme Diamonds 2. The cornerback’s card will be a massive 98 OVR and comes with 97 zone coverage, 96 jumping, and 94 speed. This is listed as a “work in progress” though so his stats may be a little different when launched.

He will be an instant starter in any defense and a true nightmare for offenses, even if you have the electric 98-speed Tyreek Hill.

Team Theme Diamonds

Every team is getting a new Theme Diamond player too. Again, everything is currently listed as a “work in progress” but only the stats will change, not the players.

Arizona Cardinals – Anquan Boldin, WR, 95 OVR

Atlanta Falcons – Alge Crumpler, TE, 95 OVR

Baltimore Ravens – Jamal Lewis, HB, 95 OVR

Buffalo Bills – Eric Wood, C, 95 OVR

Carolina Panthers – Kris Jenkins, DT, 95 OVR

Cincinnati Bengals – Taylor Mays, SS, 95 OVR

Chicago Bears – Mike Brown, FS, 95 OVR

Cleveland Browns – Josh Cribbs, WR, 94 OVR

Dallas Cowboys – Erik Williams, RT, 95 OVR

Denver Broncos – Rod Smith, WR, 95 OVR

Detroit Lions – Johnnie Morton, WR, 95 OVR

Green Bay Packers – Gilbert Brown, DT, 95 OVR

Houston Texans – Brian Cushing, MLB, 95 OVR

Indianapolis Colts – Edgerrin James, HB, 95 OVR

Jacksonville Jaguars – Tony Boselli, LT, 95 OVR

Kansas City Chiefs – Will Shields, RG, 95 OVR

Los Angeles Chargers – Antonio Cromartie, CB, 95 OVR

Los Angeles Rams – Mike Jones, LOLB, 95 OVR

Miami Dolphins – Olindo Mare, K, 95 OVR

Minnesota Vikings – Daunte Culpepper, QB, 95 OVR

New England Patriots – Logan Mankins, LG, 95 OVR

New Orleans Saints – Tracy Porter, CB, 95 OVR

New York Giants – Victor Cruz, WR, 95 OVR

New York Jets – Joe Klecko, LE, 95 OVR

Oakland Raiders – Nnamdi Asomugha, CB, 94 OVR

Philadelphia Eagles – Brian Westbrook, HB, 95 OVR

Pittsburgh Steelers – Joey Porter, ROLB, 95 OVR

San Francisco 49ers – Garrison Hearst, HB, 95 OVR

Seattle Seahawks – Marcus Trufant, CB, 95 OVR

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Simeon Rice, RE, 95 OVR

Tennessee Titans – Derrick Mason, WR, 95 OVR

Washington Redskins – Doug Williams, QB, 95 OVR

The Journey 3

Rather than give another set of solo challenges, MUT have combined The Journey Part 3 and Theme Diamonds 2.

If you get 320 stars, or 100%, of the Journey: Diamonds challenges then you will get your Journey Part 3 completion token for the set!