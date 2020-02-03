Madden 20 Ultimate Team Series 5: Every Series Redux player

The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl Champions and Patrick Mahomes is Super Bowl MVP.
Super Bowl LIV has officially wrapped up the 2019 NFL season and seven long months await before the next meaningful NFL game takes place.
Sometime in August we’ll be treated to Madden 21, but until then we have to rely on the content that is yet to come in Madden Ultimate Team.
The Super Bowl and NFL Honors programs will be in the next week, but at the end of the week it is time for the long awaited Series 5.
We still don’t know a huge lot about Series 5, but we do know the Series Redux players thanks to EA_KRAELO.
Series Redux players
As part of every new series on MUT, limited time players from each program become available in packs as Series Redux cards. Here are all of those players confirmed for Series 5.
Series Redux players have different borders and stamps than their LTD counterpart, and sell for an appropriate amount of Training according to their overall rather than 250,000 coins.
Signature Series
- Kyle Juszczyk
- Brandon Carr
- JuJu Smith-Schuster
- Benardrick McKinney
- Jared Goff
- Budda Baker
- Derrick Henry
- Preston Smith
Team of the Week (TOTW)
- Ryan Fitzpatrick
- Austin Ekeler
- Anthony Harris
- Mark Andrews
- Michael Gallup
Legends
- Antwaan Randle El
- Jason Sehorn
- Jon Runyan
- Chris McAlister
Zero Chill
- Richard Sherman
- Kordell Stewart
- Sean Taylor
- Khalil Mack
- Daniel Jones
Career Tribute
- Antonio Gates
- Luke Kuechly
- Eli Manning
Release Date
Series 4 has now been going for nearly eight weeks, where all previous Series lasted six, but this Friday (7th) will finally usher in Series 5.
We don’t know everything about Series 5 yet, but we do know the release date now, the Series Redux players and a new list of Power Up players who’ll be coming to MUT.
Power Ups
A new series is also ushering in a new group of Power Up players!
- Budda Baker
- Marquise Brown
- Brandon Carr
- Tremaine Edmunds
- Jimmy Garoppolo
- Jared Goff
- Kenny Golladay
- Donte Jackson
- Ryan Jensen
- Daniel Jones
- Marshawn Lynch
- Baker Mayfield
- Benadrick McKinney
- Terry McLaurin
- Adrian Peterson
- Braden Smith
- Preston Smith
- Vita Vea (HB)
- Darren Waller
- Fred Warner
- Deshaun Watson
- Devin White
We also know there will be a host of new uniforms thanks to Madden Associate Producer Jake Stein.