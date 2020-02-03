Madden 20 Ultimate Team Series 5: Every Series Redux player

The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl Champions and Patrick Mahomes is Super Bowl MVP.

Super Bowl LIV has officially wrapped up the 2019 NFL season and seven long months await before the next meaningful NFL game takes place.

The XFL, NFL Draft and preseason are all in between, but they just don’t hit the same. Luckily, Madden 20 is here to help.

Sometime in August we’ll be treated to Madden 21, but until then we have to rely on the content that is yet to come in Madden Ultimate Team.

The Super Bowl and NFL Honors programs will be in the next week, but at the end of the week it is time for the long awaited Series 5.

We still don’t know a huge lot about Series 5, but we do know the Series Redux players thanks to EA_KRAELO.

Series Redux players

COMEBACK: A lot of very good cards are coming to Series Redux

As part of every new series on MUT, limited time players from each program become available in packs as Series Redux cards. Here are all of those players confirmed for Series 5.

Series Redux players have different borders and stamps than their LTD counterpart, and sell for an appropriate amount of Training according to their overall rather than 250,000 coins.

Signature Series

Kyle Juszczyk

Brandon Carr

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Benardrick McKinney

Jared Goff

Budda Baker

Derrick Henry

Preston Smith

Team of the Week (TOTW)

Ryan Fitzpatrick

Austin Ekeler

Anthony Harris

Mark Andrews

Michael Gallup

Legends

Antwaan Randle El

Jason Sehorn

Jon Runyan

Chris McAlister

Zero Chill

Richard Sherman

Kordell Stewart

Sean Taylor

Khalil Mack

Daniel Jones

Career Tribute

Antonio Gates

Luke Kuechly

Eli Manning

Release Date

Series 4 has now been going for nearly eight weeks, where all previous Series lasted six, but this Friday (7th) will finally usher in Series 5.

We don’t know everything about Series 5 yet, but we do know the release date now, the Series Redux players and a new list of Power Up players who’ll be coming to MUT.

Power Ups

TRAINING: Stockpile your training points for a new batch of Power Ups

A new series is also ushering in a new group of Power Up players!

Budda Baker

Marquise Brown

Brandon Carr

Tremaine Edmunds

Jimmy Garoppolo

Jared Goff

Kenny Golladay

Donte Jackson

Ryan Jensen

Daniel Jones

Marshawn Lynch

Baker Mayfield

Benadrick McKinney

Terry McLaurin

Adrian Peterson

Braden Smith

Preston Smith

Vita Vea (HB)

Darren Waller

Fred Warner

Deshaun Watson

Devin White

We also know there will be a host of new uniforms thanks to Madden Associate Producer Jake Stein.