Madden 20 Ultimate Team: TOTY revealed (MUT Team of the Year) – Russell Wilson, Aaron Donald, Za’Darius Smith & everything you need to know

The wait is finally over! It’s here, the Madden Ultimate team Team of the Year is finally here as we finally know which players are getting recognized for their stellar 2019 seasons.

In a special stream on Twitch, EA Madden NFL 20 revealed every player in this year’s TOTY along with the missions and challenges that we’ll get to play and complete.

The program will officially launch on Tuesday 14th into MUT.

Offense

QB: Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (97 OVR)

HB: Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns (96 OVR)

WR: Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints (96 OVR); DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans (96 OVR)

TE: George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers (96 OVR)

LT: Jason Peters, Philadelphia Eagles (96 OVR)

LG: Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns (96 OVR)

C: Ryan Jensen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (96 OVR)

RG: Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys (96 OVR)

RT: Braden Smith, Indianapolis Colts (96 OVR)

Defense

LE: Calais Campbell, Jacksonville Jaguars (96 OVR)

RE: Aaron Donald, LA Rams (97 OVR)

DT: Grady Jarrett, Atlanta Falcons (96 OVR)

LOLB: Za’Darius Smith, Green bay Packers (96 OVR)

MLB: Luke Kuechly, Carolina Panthers (96 OVR)

ROLB: Chandler Jones, Arizona Cardinals (96 OVR)

CB: Casey Hayward Jr., LA Chargers (96 OVR); Tre’Davious White, Buffalo Bills (96 OVR)

FS: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers (96 OVR)

SS: Jamal Adams, New York Jets (96 OVR)

Specialists

K: Zane Gonzalez, Arizona Cardinals (95 OVR)

P: Tress Way, Washington Redskins (95 OVR)

HB: Tarik Cohen, Chicago Bears (95 OVR)

WR: Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (96 OVR), Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs (95 OVR)

FB: Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Ravens (95 OVR)

RE: Everson Griffen, Minnesota Vikings (95 OVR)

DT: Geno Atkins, Cincinnati Bengals (95 OVR)

MLB: Cory Littleton, LA Rams (95 OVR)

