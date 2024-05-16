The EA Sports College Football 25 editions have finally been revealed, and players want to know what they include so that they can choose which one is better for them.

EA Sports College Football 25 has two editions, Standard, and Deluxe, and apart from the base game, both offer different things, especially when it comes to the pre-order perks.

The EA Sports College Football 25 Standart Edition is available for the PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms, costs £59.99/$69.99, and includes the base game.

If you pre-order this edition you will get the following bonuses:

Alma Mater Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item out of 134)

Cover Athlete Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item out of 3)

Bring Glory Home Ultimate Team Uniform Item

The EA Sports College Football 25 Deluxe Edition is slightly more expensive than the standard one, as it costs £89.99/$99.99, and is available for the PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

It includes the following bonuses:

3 Day Early Access

4600 College Football Points

Alma Mater Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item out of 134)

Cover Athlete Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item out of 3)

Bring Glory Home Ultimate Team Uniform Item

MVP Bundle

Apart from the two EA Sports College Football 25 editions, players can also acquire the game by buying the MVP Bundle, which is available for the PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

This bundle is quite expensive, costing $159.99/£149.99, but it includes the EA Sports College Football 25 Deluxe and Madden 25 Deluxe editions, as well as some exclusive perks.

The MVP Bundle includes the following Madden 25 perks:

3-Day Early Access (Aug 13-15)

4600 Madden Points

Includes Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One versions of the game**

Early Access Ultimate Team Challenges

AKA Player Item

Cover Athlete Elite Player Item

Elite Player Item - 99 OVR player in Madden NFL 24

Choice of 2 Strategy Items

Superstar Drip Gear (Xbox Series X|S only)

Legendary XP Boost (Xbox Series X|S only)

As well as these EA Sports College Football 25 bonuses:

3-Day Early Access (Jul 16-18)

4600 College Football Points

Alma Mater Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item out of 134)

Cover Athlete Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item out of 3)

Heisman Hopeful Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item)

Bring Glory Home Ultimate Team Uniform Item

Alma Mater Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item out of 134)

We hope this article was useful, and helped you choose which EA Sports College Football 25 edition is the best for you.

