Madden 21 Ultimate Team: MUT 21 TOTW 4 Predictions - Joe Mixon, Tom Brady & more

Madden 21 Ultimate Team introduced a whole new take on the Team of the Week (TOTW) program - and MUT 21 TOTW 4 is almost here!

Let's go over all the details.

Madden 21 TOTW 4

Team of the Week (TOTW) is a massive Madden Ultimate Team program that includes historic players alongside active players in Madden 21.

UPDATES: Madden 21 brings a new take on the Madden Ultimate Team TOTW format

Each week's LTD, Offensive Hero, and Defensive Hero go to players who had historic performances on this week in NFL history.

Along with this, six of the best performances of this week in the 2020 NFL season earn players an OVR upgrade in Madden 21 Ultimate Team.

READ MORE:Madden 21 Ultimate Team: MUT 21 Series 2 - Series Redux, Team Affinity, The 50, Trophies & more

Due to the nature of the TOTW LTD, Offensive Hero, and Defensive Hero in Madden 21, there's no telling who they'll be. But we'd love to see a new Dwayne Bowe card!

MUT 21 TOTW 4 Predictions

While we can't predict the LTD and Heroes in MUT 21 TOTW 4, here are our predictions for the six active players receiving OVR upgrades this week.

Joe Mixon (Cincinnati Bengals)

Joe Mixon put in an absolute superstar performance to help carry the Cincinnati Bengals to their first win in 2020.

This performance featured 3 TDs, 151 rushing yards, and 30 receiving yards to help close out against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

READ MORE:Madden 21 Ultimate Team: MUT 21 Beginner's Guide - Series 2, TOTW, Packs, Programs & more

Mixon did it all on Sunday, with two rushing TD's and one in the air. It should be more than enough for a TOTW 4 showing.

Pierre Desir (New York Jets)

Pierre Desir stepped up huge in week 4 for the New York Jets, and while his team still fell short 28-37, he was a glimmer of hope for a failing roster.

Desir managed 2 big interceptions in the game, including a 35 yard pick-six, along with 8 tackles.

READ MORE:Madden 21 Best Playbooks (Offensive and Defensive)

While Desir is no household name, he's more than earned a spot in the MUT 21 TOTW 4.

Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys)

Dak Prescott took off in week 4 of the 2020 NFL season, falling just short against the Cleveland Browns 38-49.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Dak Prescott managed the TOTW 2 Player of the Week slot

While the game may have ended in a loss, Prescott put in the best performance of his career stacking up an astounding 502 passing yards and 4 touchdowns.

READ MORE:Best Offensive Play in Madden 21

If this performance doesn't get Prescott his second MUT 21 TOTW spot, we don't know what will.

Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns)

Myles Garrett is a young phenom, and he showed his caliber in the 49-38 Cleveland Browns win over the Dallas Cowboys.

THE FUTURE: The future of the Cleveland Browns is bright with Myles Garrett

Garrett stacked up 2 sacks, a forced fumble, and 3 tackles in the win.

READ MORE: The Most Realistic Sliders in Madden 21

The Browns defense certainly has some pieces to work on, but Garrett remains a reliable disruptor as a defensive end.

Tom Brady (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Tom Brady put in a massive performance to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers bring home a tough 38-31 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

LEGENDARY: Brady made the big move to Tampa Bay in 2020, and he's continued to show out

Brady put together 5 TDs with 369 passing yards in the week 4 shootout.

Za'Darius Smith (Green Bay Packers)

Za'Darius Smith was a monster in the monday night football matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the Atlanta Falcons, helping along a 30-16 win.

THE PACK: Green Bay has kicked off a successful 2020 starting out 4-0

Smith managed a whopping 3 sacks and 8 tackles in the win.