Madden 21 Ultimate Team: MUT 21 Series 2 – Series Redux, Team Affinity, Trophies, The 50 & more

MUT 21’s newest series is live! This brings tons of new cards for players to add to their squads.

It’s a big day for Madden 21 Ultimate Team, as MUT 21 Series 2 and The 50 are going live!

These additions mean tons of new content that will shake up the game mode, so let’s get right to details.

MUT 21 Series 2

Madden 21 Ultimate Team Series 2 is here, and with it comes the Series Redux set, MUT level updates, new Team Affinity Team Builder cards, and Series 2 Trophies.

Series 2 is live now, so you can hop right in-game to get the grind started!

Series Redux

The Series Redux set reintroduces Madden 21 LTD cards from Series 1 into packs.

THEY’RE BACK: Series Redux brings back powerful LTDs to MUT 21

With the raw strength of LTD cards, this is a great time to get lucky and pull big!

Team Affinity

MUT 21 Series 2 introduces a whole new landscape for the Team Affinity program, including all-new Team Builders.

FOUNDATIONS: These MUT 21 Team Builders are the foundation for your Team Affinity

You can pull your 86 OVR Team Builder from Team Builder Fantasy Packs by trading in 1x 83-84 OVR player 4x 80-82 OVR players.

Trophies

For the first time, Madden 21 Ultimate Team will convert Series 1 to Series 2 trophies at a 1:1 rate.

Usually trophies decay to half value in the next series, but as explained on Good Morning Madden, due to limited warning for the arrival of Series 2, EA is upping the exchange rate to even.

The 50

The 50 is perhaps the most exciting MUT 21 program yet.

The set features 91 OVR players that can instantly shake things up in Madden 21 Ultimate Team.

While the exchange rate to earn these players is quite high at 32x 81+ OVR Fresh Players, they’re a massive upgrade to any MUT team.

MUT Levels

There are new levels available in MUT 21, which means players can push to a higher cap to earn greater rewards!