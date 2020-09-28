Madden 21 Ultimate Team: MUT 21 TOTW 3 Predictions

Madden’s Team of the Week promo levels up current talent as well as historical heroes from past seasons.

Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season is off to a fast start, and it’ll be reflected in Madden 21 Ultimate Team’s TOTW 3.

Let’s go over all of the details on MUT 21 TOTW 3, and our predictions for who makes the cut.

Madden 21 TOTW 3

Team of the Week (TOTW) is a massive program in Madden Ultimate Team, and it received some format changes in MUT 21.

COMING SOON: MUT 21 TOTW introduces new power to the game mode

Instead of the traditional approach of all players who performed well this week in the NFL, MUT 21 TOTW 3 will also include historic players that made a statement on week 3 of previous years.

Due to the nature of the new TOTW format, there’s no telling who could be this week’s Offensive and Defensive Heroes, or the LTD! But we’re hoping for a new Chad Johnson card in MUT 21.

Tyler Lockett (Seattle Seahawks)

The Seattle Seahawks came out of an absolute shootout in week 3, edging the Dallas Cowboys 38-31.

Tyler Lockett was a huge piece to the puzzle, pulling in 3 TDs over 100 yards.

READ MORE: Madden 21 Ultimate Team: Series 2 – Series Redux, The 50, Team Affinity & more

This is a season high for receiving touchdowns, and should more than secure Lockett’s spot in MUT 21 TOTW 3.

Aldon Smith (Dallas Cowboys)

Aldon Smith was a force to be reckoned with in week 3 of the 2020 NFL season, doing damage against the Seattle Seahawks in a good effort from the Dallas Cowboys.

AMERICA’S TEAM: The Cowboys are one of the top teams in the NFL today

Smith managed to wrack up 3 sacks, but it was just barely not enough to bring home the win.

READ MORE: Madden 21 Ratings Update Predictions

Still, Smith should find a comfortable spot in Madden 21 Ultimate Team’s TOTW 3.

Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints)

Kamara is a standout star for the New Orleans Saints, and while he’s a running back, his real performance on Sunday was in the pass game.

NO STRANGER: Kamara has a history of success in Madden

Kamara managed 2 TDs, 139 receiving yards, and 58 rushing yards in the narrow 30-37 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

READ MORE: Madden 21 Blitz Guide: How to get sacks in any formation

This performance shows Kamara’s presence as a dual threat, and should earn his spot in the MUT 21 TOTW 3.

Xavier Rhodes (Indianapolis Colts)

Xavier Rhodes may not be a household name, but as a cornerback he managed to score the same amount as the New York Jets on Sunday in the Indianapolis Colts 36-7 victory.

Rhodes pulled in 2 INTs in the win. Rhodes brought one to the house to start off the game, and the other was an end zone takeaway.

READ MORE: Best Offensive Play in Madden 21

Rhodes should absolutely have a MUT 21 TOTW 3 spot.

Dalvin Cook (Minnesota Vikings)

Dalvin Cook’s Minnesota Vikings may have fallen short 30-31 against the Tennessee Titans, but he averaged a monstrous 8.1 yards per carry in a fantastic showing.

Cook ran for 181 rushing yards and a TD on 22 carries Sunday, with 18 receiving yards.

READ MORE: Madden 21 Ultimate Team: All the Latest LTDs

While he didn’t get the touchdowns of some other offensive stars this week, his yardage was a massive deal in the game, and helped the Vikings secure field position in tense moments even as the team crumbled elsewhere.

T.J. Carrie (Indianapolis Colts)

Wracking up defensive accolades on the New York Jets may be somewhat less impressive than against other teams, but the second pick-six of the Colts Jets matchup came from T.J. Carrie.

Carrie didn’t get the second interception like Xavier Rhodes, but he made his 1 INT count by bringing it home for a touchdown.

READ MORE: Madden 21 Ultimate Team: Alternate Playbooks

While this last spot is much harder to call, we give the edge to T.J. Carrie to make the MUT 21 TOTW 3 cut.