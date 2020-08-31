Madden 21: How to set sliders for the most simulation experience
Some players want the game to be as close to the real thing as possible. The game has sliders you can tweak.
Madden 21 has been out for less than a week, and despite some tough fan criticism, the gameplay edits have been well received.
If you are playing and looking for a way to set the sliders to the most simulation setting, then look no further.
It won’t be so easy to run up the score though!
How To Adjust Your Sliders
Madden 21 sliders are there to help adjust the experience to make it a little more personal to you.
Depending on whether you want sim or arcade you can tweak them to make the game harder or easier for your current ability and style.
You can find the Gameplay sliders in the settings menu in game or on the home screen.
There are a few options for different gameplay sliders for you to edit; Penalties, CPU Skill, and Player Skill.
Player Skill sliders change how well human-controlled players play, with the CPU sliders changing the AI.
Adjusting the penalty sliders will change the frequency of specific referee calls during the game. If you don’t think DPI isn’t called enough, you can move the slider up.
This will only work in offline games.
For Online head to head player modes the sliders are set by EA, or commissioners in Online Franchise and you can’t change them.
Game Options
The game options are pretty straight forward and are mostly optional as they are focused on the length of the game.
If you are looking for a challenging sim experience these are what we recommend;
|Slider Option
|Slider Setting
|Skill Level
|All-Madden
|Game Style
|Simulation
|Superstar Abilities
|On*
|Quarter Length
|15 Mins*
|Min Play Clock Time
|10 Seconds*
|Ballhawk
|Off
|Injuries
|25
|Fatigue
|50
|Speed Threshold
|0
These aren’t easy settings, and you will be in for a long game. But these are closest to an actual NFL experience.
Penalty Sliders
These sliders affect how common penalties are called in the game.
It can take a while tweaking them until you are happy but this is what we recommend;
|Slider Option
|Slider Setting
|Offside
|99
|False Start
|55
|Holding
|60
|Face Mask
|60
|Block in the back
|60
|Roughing the Passer
|50
|Defensive PI
|70
|Ineligible Receiver Downfield
|On
|Offensive PI
|On
|Kick Catch Int
|On
|Intentional Grounding
|On
|Roughing Kicker
|On
|Running Into Kicker
|On
|Illegal Contact
|On
Get it wrong and it can severely change the gaming experience so be careful playing around with them too much.
Player/CPU Sliders
These sliders dictate how difficult it is for you and the computer to be successful at certain aspects of the game.
There are two sets of sliders depending on whether it is a user controlled player, or the CPU.
The number on the left relates to the User setting, with the number on the right the CPU setting.
|Slider Option
|User
|CPU
|Accuracy
|20
|50
|Pass Blocking
|20
|45
|Catching
|40
|60
|Run Blocking
|20
|50
|Fumbles
|25
|40
|Reaction Time
|30
|60
|Interceptions
|40
|60
|Pass Coverage
|30
|60
|Tackling
|30
|60
|FG Power
|50
|50
|FG Accuracy
|50
|50
|Punt Power
|50
|50
|Punt Accuracy
|100
|100
|Kick-Off Power
|50
|50
Remember, you can make these even harder or slightly easier depending on how you find them.
The key is to find something that suits you but also makes you feel like its a challenge – nearly every game in the NFL is a tough match up!
