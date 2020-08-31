Madden 21: How to set sliders for the most simulation experience

Some players want the game to be as close to the real thing as possible. The game has sliders you can tweak.

Madden 21 has been out for less than a week, and despite some tough fan criticism, the gameplay edits have been well received.

If you are playing and looking for a way to set the sliders to the most simulation setting, then look no further.

It won’t be so easy to run up the score though!

How To Adjust Your Sliders

Madden 21 sliders are there to help adjust the experience to make it a little more personal to you.

Depending on whether you want sim or arcade you can tweak them to make the game harder or easier for your current ability and style.

You can find the Gameplay sliders in the settings menu in game or on the home screen.

READ MORE: Best offensive and defensive playbooks for Madden 21

There are a few options for different gameplay sliders for you to edit; Penalties, CPU Skill, and Player Skill.

Player Skill sliders change how well human-controlled players play, with the CPU sliders changing the AI.

Adjusting the penalty sliders will change the frequency of specific referee calls during the game. If you don’t think DPI isn’t called enough, you can move the slider up.

This will only work in offline games.

READ MORE: Madden 21 Offensive Money Play

For Online head to head player modes the sliders are set by EA, or commissioners in Online Franchise and you can’t change them.

Game Options

The game options are pretty straight forward and are mostly optional as they are focused on the length of the game.

If you are looking for a challenging sim experience these are what we recommend;

Slider Option Slider Setting Skill Level All-Madden Game Style Simulation Superstar Abilities On* Quarter Length 15 Mins* Min Play Clock Time 10 Seconds* Ballhawk Off Injuries 25 Fatigue 50 Speed Threshold 0 *these can be changed to suit without affecting the play style too much

These aren’t easy settings, and you will be in for a long game. But these are closest to an actual NFL experience.

Penalty Sliders

These sliders affect how common penalties are called in the game.

READ MORE: Madden MUT Superstar MVP Promo

It can take a while tweaking them until you are happy but this is what we recommend;

Slider Option Slider Setting Offside 99 False Start 55 Holding 60 Face Mask 60 Block in the back 60 Roughing the Passer 50 Defensive PI 70 Ineligible Receiver Downfield On Offensive PI On Kick Catch Int On Intentional Grounding On Roughing Kicker On Running Into Kicker On Illegal Contact On

Get it wrong and it can severely change the gaming experience so be careful playing around with them too much.

Player/CPU Sliders

These sliders dictate how difficult it is for you and the computer to be successful at certain aspects of the game.

READ MORE: Madden 21 relocate your franchise to London

There are two sets of sliders depending on whether it is a user controlled player, or the CPU.

The number on the left relates to the User setting, with the number on the right the CPU setting.

Slider Option User CPU Accuracy 20 50 Pass Blocking 20 45 Catching 40 60 Run Blocking 20 50 Fumbles 25 40 Reaction Time 30 60 Interceptions 40 60 Pass Coverage 30 60 Tackling 30 60 FG Power 50 50 FG Accuracy 50 50 Punt Power 50 50 Punt Accuracy 100 100 Kick-Off Power 50 50

Remember, you can make these even harder or slightly easier depending on how you find them.

The key is to find something that suits you but also makes you feel like its a challenge – nearly every game in the NFL is a tough match up!

READ MORE: How to relocate your team in Madden 21