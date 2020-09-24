Madden 21 Ultimate Team: MUT 21 TOTW 2 - Mark Andrews, Marvin Harrison, Dak Prescott, Christian McCaffrey & more

Madden 21 Ultimate Team is full steam ahead with TOTW 2 going live.

Here are the players that made the cut in the new Madden 21 TOTW format.

New TOTW format in Madden 21

Fans of previous Madden games will have to get used to the new TOTW format in Madden 21.

RETURN: Last week's LTD TOTW T.J. Watt was massive, and he's back for more

This includes players that had good showings this week in the 2020 NFL season, but also in previous seasons.

READ MORE: Madden 21 Ultimate Team: Beginner's Guide - How to Grind XP, Where to Start & more

This means there's a wide range of players that can make the cut.

Player of the Week: Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott helped lead the Dallas Cowboys to a remarkable win over the Atlanta Falcons in week 2, 40-39.

TOP HONORS: Dak Prescott picked up Player of the Week with the miraculous Cowboys comeback

This win came after an onside kick recovery, and stat generators had the Atlanta Falcons as a 98% favorite late in the 4th.

READ MORE: Madden 21 Ultimate Team: Best Way to Grind XP - Solo Challenges, Solo Battles & more

Prescott racked up 450 yards in the air and 1 TD in the win.

LTD: Mark Andrews

Mark Andrews pulled off a massive game for the Baltimore Ravens in week 2, stacking up 2 TDs and 58 yards in a 33-16 win over the Houston Texans.

READ MORE: Madden 21 Ultimate Team: Alternate Playbooks (Offense and Defense)

The young tight end has plenty of upside, and will be a player to watch in future weeks. He can now be opened in MUT 21 packs until 10am EST on 24 September.

Offensive Hero: Marvin Harrison

In a blast from the past for Indianapolis Colts fans, Marvin Harrison has captured Offensive Hero in MUT 21 TOTW 2.

LEGEND: Harrison is a well respected legend, and will do damage in MUT 21

Harrison brings 90 Speed and great route running through all areas of the field.

Defensive Hero: D'Qwell Jackson

D'Qwell Jackson isn't exactly a household name, but he put in some great performances as a MLB for the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts.

ALL AROUNDER: Jackson brings many skills to the table in MUT

Jackson grabs Defensive Hero honors in MUT TOTW 2, bringing a range of quality skills to the table like 87 Acceleration and 87 Tackle.

Aaron Jones

Aaron Jones absolutely carved into the Detroit Lions’ defense in week 2, leading the Green Bay Packers to a dominant 42-21 victory.

THE PACK: Green Bay has a very dangerous offense with Aaron Jones in the backfield

Jones averaged a whopping 9.8 yards per carry, stacking up 168 yards and 2 TDs.

READ MORE: Madden 21 Ultimate Team: Best Way to Grind XP – Solo Challenges, Solo Battles & more

After Jones got his rating bumped down in week 1, this was a huge resurgence that earned a spot in MUT TOTW 2, though he should've gotten Player of the Week without a shadow of a doubt.

It's worse that this incredible performance only gives Aaron Jones a card that can be powered up to a measly 85 OVR.

Khalil Mack

Khalil Mack is one of the brightest spots for a Chicago Bears team that could be one of the weakest 2-0 teams in the league.

POWERHOUSE: Don't stand in Khalil Mack's way

The defensive sledgehammer puts pressure on the offense time and time again, bringing 87 Pursuit, and 86 Power Moves, and can be powered up to 89 OVR.

Stefon Diggs

Stefon Diggs came up huge for the Buffalo Bills in week 2 of the 2020 season, connecting with Josh Allen and helping to push him to the top of the league in passing yards so far.

NEW LOOK: Diggs brings a big receiving threat to his new team, the Buffalo Bills

Stefon Diggs may not have had the second TD of other big WR performances in week 2, but his 153 yards and 1 TD was more than enough to earn a TOTW 2 spot.

Diggs' MUT 21 TOTW 2 card can be powered up to 87 OVR.

Marlon Humphrey

Another lesser known name making the MUT 21 TOTW 2 cut is Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

Humphrey's week 2 performance fell far short of some other major defensive showings, but he's made the team of the week nonetheless.

READ MORE: Madden 21: Title Update #4 is LIVE!

Humphrey's MUT 21 TOTW 2 card is actually fairly week with just an 82 OVR before powering up to 86 OVR, but he could make the cut in some weaker Madden 21 Ultimate Team rosters.

Christian McCaffrey

Including Christian McCaffrey in Madden 21's TOTW 2 is a bit controversial, as there were plenty of superstar offensive performances in week 2, and McCaffrey's fails to stand out.

FRANCHISE STAR: McCaffrey is the shining beacon of the Carolina Panthers

McCaffrey racked up only 59 yards, and while he crossed the goal line twice for 2 TDs and faced some injury issues, there were far better picks this week.

READ MORE: Madden 21: Best Playbooks on Offense and Defense

Still, McCaffrey can be turned into a 90 OVR monster with his TOTW 2 card.

Harold Landry III

Harold Landry III isn't a name many expected for MUT 21's TOTW 2, and for good reason.

With only a few tackles and 1 INT, there were better showings in week 2 of the 2020 NFL season.

READ MORE: Madden 21: Pass Rush Moves

Still, Landry's lone interception was a big play in a very tight 33-30 Tennessee Titans win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

And this has earned him a MUT TOTW 2 card that can be powered up to 82 OVR.