Madden 21 Ultimate Team: MUT TOTW 1 Predictions – Josh Jacobs, Russell Wilson, Marcus Maye & more

MUT TOTW 1 is coming soon, and there are plenty of awesome week 1 performances to choose from.

The 2020 NFL season is finally here, and that means Madden 21 will soon have MUT TOTW 1.

We expect the official announcement for Madden 21 TOTW 1 on Tuesday, 15 September.

But until then, these are the front-runners to make the squad based on their performances Sunday.

Madden 21 TOTW 1

There has been plenty of action so far in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

That means Madden Ultimate Team’s TotW 1 will be hard to pick, and we’ve still got more games Monday that could add some new candidates.

For now, these are our Madden 21 TOTW 1 predictions.

Josh Jacobs LTD, Las Vegas Raiders (92 OVR)

Josh Jacobs was on a mission Sunday leading the Las Vegas Raiders to a close win over the Carolina Panthers.

BIG FUTURE: Jacobs is used to being a big presence in Madden Ultimate Team

The 22-year-old bashed in for 3 touchdowns with 93 yards rushing and 46 yards receiving.

READ MORE: Madden 21: Best Offensive Scheme

This could be the start of a breakout sophomore season for Jacobs, and the Raiders could certainly use the offensive help.

Russell Wilson Hero, Seattle Seahawks (90 OVR)

Russell Wilson showed up big in week 1 for the Seattle Seahawks, throwing for a whopping 322 yards and 4 touchdowns on an incredible 88.6% completion rate.

FLYING HIGH: Wilson put together an insane performance in week 1 of the 2020 season

These numbers come between 3 sacks, which clearly didn’t have any effect on Wilson’s game on Sunday, as he kept things clean with no interceptions.

READ MORE: Madden 21 Sliders: How to get the best simulation experience

The Atlanta Falcons may not have the best pass defense, but this could be the sign of a very big season to come.

Marcus Maye Hero, New York Jets (90 OVR)

The New York Jets aren’t exactly a defensive powerhouse, but Marcus Maye put in overtime in week 1 from the safety spot.

Maye recorded 2 sacks, a forced fumble, 10 tackles, and defended 2 passes in the Jets loss Sunday.

READ MORE: Madden 21: Best Playbooks (Offensive and Defensive)

While his plays weren’t as flashy as Janoris Jenkins’ pick-six (which we’ll get to in a bit), his numbers should earn him the top defensive spot in Madden 21’s MUT TOTW 1.

Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers (87 OVR)

Davante Adams was a huge part of the Green Bay Packers win over the Minnesota Vikings in week 1.

HISTORY: This wouldn’t be the first time Adams comes up big in MUT

Adams’ 14 receptions and 2 touchdowns lead the season so far, and adding 156 yards to the mix certainly doesn’t hurt.

Janoris Jenkins, New Orleans Saints (87 OVR)

Janoris Jenkins flies under the radar as just a 78 OVR in Madden 21, but his performance in week 1 for the New Orleans Saints should earn him a spot in the Madden 21 TOTW.

Jenkins not only secured 8 solo tackles against the Buccaneers, but also managed a 38-yard pick-six against Tom Brady.

READ MORE: Madden 21: Complete Controls Guide

This helped snowball what was already a 17-7 lead for the Saints, and put away a game that was quite tough on paper.

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (85 OVR)

Aaron Rodgers is one of the most consistent top tier quarterbacks in the NFL, and has had a long reign at the top.

LEGEND: Rodgers is still going strong as a legendary top tier QB

He started off the 2020 season with a bang in week 1, throwing for 364 yards and 4 touchdowns on 32/44 passing.

READ MORE: Madden 21 Ultimate Team: Beginner’s Guide – How to Grind Rep, Solo Challenges & more

Rodgers also kept the interceptions sheet clean this week, and recorded a whopping 127.5 Passer Rating as a result.

Jerome Baker, Miami Dolphins (85 OVR)

Baker may not be a name that jumps out at you from the Miami Dolphins depth chart, but he put in a huge week 1 performance.

Baker recorded the most tackles so far in week 1 with 16 (13 solo), and managed a sack and forced fumble to go with it.

READ MORE: Madden 21 Ultimate Team: Weekend League Returns

While the Dolphins couldn’t put together a win, Baker had a huge part in keeping the game close.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs (83 OVR)

While Clyde Edwards-Helaire didn’t find the endzone as much as he’d like with his stellar week 1 numbers, but he has to make the cut for MUT TOTW 1.

Helaire crushed the rest of the league on Sunday with 138 rushing yards, the second best here being 96.

READ MORE: Madden 21 The Yard: Guides, Latest News & more

While he only picked up 1 touchdown, this yardage was crucial for the Kansas City Chiefs win over the Houston Texans, and gave them plenty of control over the pace of the game.

There are many candidates for the last spot in Madden 21 MUT TOTW 1, but we think Jimmy Moreland has the edge so far.

While Moreland’s 6 tackles (5 solo) and 1 interception don’t scream TOTW, the 32 yard return on his interception edges out some other defenders that also recorded 1 takeaway on Sunday.

READ MORE: Madden 21 Ultimate Team: Alternate Playbooks

His big play helped the Washington Football Team hold onto their win over the Philadelphia Eagles, and capped off a fantastic defensive performance for the squad.