Madden 21 Ultimate Team: Best way to grind XP – Solo Challenges, Solo Battles & more

Work smarter, not harder. This is how to build your MUT level in a fraction of the time.

Madden 21 has been out for a little while now, and Ultimate Team players are looking for the best way to maximize their time.

One of those ways is grinding out your MUT level to get rewards, better challenge bonuses, and eventually upgrades for your Level Master.

Well worry no more, we have the best way to grind XP in Ultimate Team.

XP Grind

There are plenty of ways to earn XP in MUT, but only a few are really time efficient.

H2H Season and Solo Battles are great for coins, but not necessarily XP.

REWARDS: Building your levels gets you some very nice rewards

The place you want to head to is the Solo Challenges.

These mini-scenarios can usually be completed in a few plays and offer stellar XP-per-minute returns.

NFL Epics

Right now the best XP grinder sits in the NFL Epics challenges.

The third Jack Youngblood challenge, October 31st 1971, to be precise.

GRIND IT OUT: Even on max stars this challenge is so easy you can do it in your sleep!

This Solo Challenge tasks you with returning a kick at least 22 yards, with a bonus star for a 25+ yard return.

It’s so easy to get the max stars here that you don’t even have to control the kick return, the CPU will take over and run up the field for at least 25 yards almost every time.

All you need to do is hit “Replay Challenge” after each successful run.

ALL TOO EASY: There’s so much space that you get the yards needed by default

You get a nice chunk of XP each time you do this challenge, and can easily knock out your MUT levels quickly.

Just make sure to hit “Return To Challenges” every 10-15 minutes or so to bank your XP and protect yourself from server problems and disconnections.

