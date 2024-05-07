All Item and Rune Changes in LoL Mid-Season 2024 (Patch 14.10)

LoL Patch 14.10 hits the PBE, paving the way for a hefty mid-season update! This patch will see a sweeping gameplay overhaul that aims to refine the item and rune systems, returning power to champions and granting players more flexibility in their builds.

The upcoming update features the most significant system revamp since the season's start. Familiar items and runes will make way for new contenders, shaking up the meta and breathing new life into the game!

Without further ado, here's a comprehensive list of all new, removed, and reworked items and runes coming to LoL in Patch 14.10, set for launch on May 15, 2024.

All Removed, New, and Reworked Items in LoL Mid-Season 2024 (Patch 14.10)

Please note that numbers are subject to change as Riot Games continues to tweak the changes through PBE testing in the coming week!

Removed items:

Corrupting Potion

Mobility Boots

Kircheis Shard

Stormrazor

Anathema's Chains

[New boots] Symbiotic Soles:

Recipe: Boots + 600 Gold = 900 Gold total

Movement Speed: 35

Passive: Your Recall is empowered

Quest: After traveling 150k units of distance, upgrades to Synchronized Soles

Credit: Riot Games

LoL Patch 14.10 ADC Item Changes

Design Lead Phreak acknowledged that since Season 14's launch, ADCs have felt outgunned compared to other roles. To address this, and the overall weakness of ADCs, Patch 14.10 brings a complete overhaul of the entire ADC item system.

Legendary items that give critical strike chance will now always give 25% instead of 20%, among other changes. Most notably, players can expect a more linear power progression, where each item feels equally as important, and each item purchase feels impactful.

[New Item] Yun Tal Wildarrows Recipe: Pickaxe + Noonquiver + 925 Gold = 3200 Gold Crit Chance: 25% Attack Damage: 65 Passive (Big Sting): Crits deal 35% Total AD additional physical damage over 2 seconds

[New Item] Scout's Slingshot Recipe: Dagger + 600 Gold = 900 Gold Attack Speed: 20% Passive (Magic Rock): Damaging a champion deals 40 magic damage (40 seconds cooldown, reduced by 1 second on attack)

[New] Zephyr Now a boots item Recipe: BF Sword + Dagger + Dagger + 900 Gold = 2800 Gold ⇒ Berserker's Greaves + 2000 Gold = 3100 Gold

Bloodthirster REMOVED : No longer grants extra AD above 70% Health NEW : Now converts excess healing from lifesteal into an overshield, up to 50-400 linear decaying after 25 seconds out of combat Crit Chance used to be 20%, but now removed Attack Damage increased from 55 to 80

Collector Pickaxe replaced by BF Sword in recipe Crit Chance increased from 20% to 25% Attack Damage increased from 55 to 60 Lethality decreased from 16 to 15

Essence Reaver Sheen replaced by BF sword in recipe Cost increased from 2900 to 3200 300 REMOVED : No longer a Spellblade item Passive: Basic attacks refund 15 (+15% Base AD) mana onhit Crit Chance increased from 20% to 25% Ability Haste increased from 20 to 25 Attack Damage increased from 60 to 65

Infinity Edge Cost increased from 3300 Gold to 3400 Gold Crit Chance increased from 20% to 25% Attack Damage increased from 65 to 80

Immortal Shieldbow Cloak and Vamp Scepter replaced by Noonquiver in recipe Crit Chance increased from 20% to 25% Attack Damage increased from 50 to 55 Lifesteal used to be 12%, but now removed

Kraken Slayer Noonquiver + Cloak of Agility replaced by Rectrix + Heathbound Axe in recipe Crit Chance used to be 20%, but now 25% NEW : Now grants +7% Movement Speed Attack Damage increased from 40 to 50 Attack Speed increased from 35% to 40% Passive Damage Amplification: up to 2x on third repeat trigger ⇒ up to 1.5x based on target missing health

Lord Dominik's Regards Armor Penetration increased from 35% to 40% Crit Chance increased from 20% to 25% Attack Damage increased from 40 to 45 REMOVED : No longer deals increased damage based on target's max health advantage

Mortal Reminder Crit Chance increased from 20% to 25%

Mercurial Scimitar Cloak of Agility replaced by Vampiric Scepter in recipe Cost increased from 3000 to 3300 Crit Chance used to be 20%, but now removed Now grants 10% lifesteal

Navori Flickerblade Replaces Navori Quickblades Recipe changed from BF Sword + Caulfield's Warhammer + Cloak of Agility + 300 Gold = 3300 Gold to Dagger + Zeal + Dagger + 900 Gold = 2600 Gold Crit Chance increased from 20% to 25% Cooldown Refund increased from 12% to 15% Ability Haste used to be 15, but now removed Attack Damage used to be 65, but now r emoved NEW : Now grants +7% movement speed, +40% Attack speed

Noonquiver Dagger replaced by Cloak in recipe Cost increased by 100 Now grants 20% critical strike chance instead of 15% attack speed AD reduced by 5 No longer deals 20 bonus damage to minions and monsters

Phantom Dancer Recipe changed from Zeal + Rectrix + 800 Gold = 2800 Gold to Dagger + Zeal + Dagger + 900 Gold = 2600 Gold Movement Speed: 10% ⇒ 12% Crit Chance increased from 20% to 25% Attack Damage used to be 20, but now removed Attack Speed increased from 30% to 60% REMOVED: No longer grants increased attack speed on attack

Rapid Firecannon Long Sword and Kircheis Shard replaced by Scout’s Slingshot ni recipe Cost reduced from 2800 to 2600 Crit Chance increased from 20% to 25% AD used to be 30, but now removed Attack speed increased from 20% to 15%

Runaan’s Hurricane Recurve Bow replaced by Scout’s Slingshot in recipe Cost reduced from 2800 to 2600 REMOVED : No longer applies 30 onhit magic damage Bolt Total AD Scaling increased from 40% to 50% Crit Chance increased from 20% to 25%

Statikk Shiv Recipe changed from Noonquiver + Cloak of Agility + Kircheis Shard + 300 Gold = 2900 Gold to Scout's Slingshot + Hearthbound Axe + 700 Gold = 2900 Gold Crit Chance used to be 20%, but now removed Attack Speed increased from 30% to 40% Passive : Killing enemies fires chain lightning that deals 90 magic damage hitting up to 6 additional targets (3-second cooldown). Lightning from filling champions deals 3x damage and has no cooldown

Terminus Recurve Bow and BF Sword replaced by Hearthbound Axe in recipe AD reduced from 40 to 35 Attack speed increased from 30% to 35%

Zeal Crit chance increased from 15% to 20%

Voltaic Cyclosword Kircheis Shard replaced by 2 Long Swords

Recurve Bow Damage changed from magic to physical

Hearthbound Axe Long Sword replaces 1 Dagger in recipe Cost increased by 150 AD increased by 5 Attack speed reduced by 5%



LoL Patch 14.10 Fighter Item Changes

[New Item] Overlord’s Bloodmail Recipe: Tunneler + Tunneler + 1000 Gold = 3300 Gold Health: 500 Attack Damage: 40 Passive (Tyranny): Gain 2% Base HP as AD Passive (Retribution): Gain up to 10% increased AD based on your missing health (maxes out at 70% missing health)

Blade of the Ruined King Onhit Damage decreased from 12% (Melee), 9% (Ranged) to 9% (Melee), 6% (Ranged) AD increased from 40 to 55 Attack speed increased increased from 25% to 30% Life steal increased from 8% to 10% Passive Slow Trigger changed from First Attack to Third Attack

Ravenous Hydra Cast Range: 325 ⇒ 350



Credit: Riot Games

LoL Patch 14.10 Mage Item Changes

[New Item] Blackfire Torch Recipe: Lost Chapter + Fated Ashes + 700 Gold = 2800 Gold Ability Haste: 25 Ability Power: 90 Mana: 600 Passive (Baleful Blaze): Ability damage burns enemies for 20 (+4%AP) magic damage per second for 3 seconds, increased by 20 per second to monsters Passive (Blackfire): For each champion, and epic/large monster affected by Baleful Blaze, gain 4% AP

[New item] Fated Ashes Recipe: Amplifying Tome + 500 Gold = 900 Gold Ability Power: 40 Passive (Inflame): Ability damage burns enemies for 7 magic damage per second for 3 seconds, increased by 20 per second to monsters

Liandry’s Torment Blasting Wand replaced by Fated Ashes in recipe

Luden’s Companion Base damage increased from 45 to 60 Damage per charge increased from 35% to 50% Now gains all 6 charges immediately after 12 seconds, instead of 1 every 3



LoL Patch 14.10 Tank Item Changes

Unending Despair Cooldown reduced from 7 seconds to 5 seconds

Winter’s Approach/Fimbulwinter Ruby Crystal replaced by Giant’s Belt Health increased from 400 to 550 Health from mana changed from 8% total mana to 15% bonus mana

Warmog’s Armor Health increased from 750 to 1000 Health regen reduced from 200% to 100%

Bami’s Cinder Glowing Mote replaces 1 Ruby Crystal in recipe Cost reduced Health reduced Now grants 5 ability haste

Randuin’s Omen No longer has Rock Solid passive from Warden's Mail Slow increased from 55% to 70% Cooldown increased from 60 seconds to 90 seconds Health reduced from 400 to 350 Armor increased from 55 to 75

Abyssal Mask Cost reduced from 2400 to 2200 Aura radius increased from 550 to 600 MR shred changed from 5 +1.2% bonus HP to 20% MR

Zeke’s Convergence Glacial Buckler replaced by Cloth Armor and Null Magic Mantle in recipe 250 Mana removed Ability Haste reduced from 20 to 10 Health increased from 200 to 300 Armor reduced from 30 to 25 NEW: Now grants 25 MR

Knight’s Vow Now has Rejuvenation Bead in its recipe NEW : Now grants 100% health regen per 5 seconds Damage redirect increased from 10% to 12% (Redirect no longer doubles if the linked ally is below 30% health)

Sunfire Aegis NEW : Now grants 10 Ability Haste Health reduced from 500 to 350

Hollow Radiance Now grants 10 ability haste Health reduced from 600 to 450



LoL Patch 14.10 Support Item Changes

Shurelya’s Battlesong Passive movement speed reduced from 8% to 5% AP reduced from 55 to 50

Echoes of Helia Heal per shard increased from 40 to 75 Damage per shard increased from 45 to 60 Max shards reduced from 3 to 2

Dawncore Bandleglass Mirror replaced by 2 Forbidden Idols Summoner Haste used to be 18, but now removed Ability Haste used to be 20, but now removed Mana Regen per 5 seconds decreased from 150% to 100% Innate AP increased from 40 to 60 Passive AP per 100% MP5 increased from 5 to 10 [NEW] Now grants +16 innate HSP



All Removed, New, and Reworked Runes in LoL Mid-Season 2024 (Patch 14.10)

Removed runes: Lethal Tempo, Overheal, Legend: Tenacity: Predator, Ingenious Hunter, Future’s Market, Minion Dematerializer

[New Rune] Jack of All Trades Inspiration Tree: Row 3 For each different stat gained from items, gain one Jack stack. Each stack grants you 1 Ability Haste. Gain bonus Adaptive Force at 5 and 10 stacks.

[New Rune] Cash Back Inspiration Tree: Row 1 Gain 6% Gold back when you purchase Legendary items

[New Rune] Legend: Haste Precision Tree: Row 2 Gain 1.5 ability haste for every Legend stack (max 10 stacks). Earn progress toward Legen stacks for every champion takedown, epic monster takedown, large monster kill, and minion kill.

[New Rune] Absorb Life Precision Tree: Row 1 Replaces Overheal Killing a target heals you for 2-17 linear

Press the Attack Burst Damage decreased from 40-180 linear to 40-160 linear Damage Amplification: +8% to all damage (including allies) to the target for 6 seconds ⇒ +8% to your damage to all targets for 5 seconds, refreshing in combat Cooldown adjusted from 6 seconds after triggering to 5 seconds out of combat

Fleet Footwork Base Healing decreased from 10-130 linear to 8-110 linear Movement Speed Duration increased from 1 second to 1.25 seconds

Cut Down Damage Amplification adjusted from to 5-15% at 10-100% target health advantage to 8% at 60% target health

Hail of Blades Attack Speed adjusted from 110% always to 110% Melee, 80% Ranged

Sudden Impact Cooldown increased from 4 to 10 REMOVED: No longer grants hybrid pen for 4 seconds after any damage within 5 seconds following mobility/stealth NEW: Now deals 20-80 linear true damage after the next attack or ability damage within 5 seconds following mobility/stealth

Relentless Hunter No longer grants 5 movement speed at 0 stacks

Font of Life Immobilizing enemies now heals the user and lowest HP ally for 10-50 HP, reduced to 70% for ranged

First Strike Bonus damage increased from 7% to 8% Base gold increased from 5 to 15 Gold from damage reduced from (Melee/Ranged) 100/70% to 50/35%

Time Warp Tonic No longer works on biscuits, mana items or grants 2% movement speed Immediate Potion Health Restore increased from 30% to 40% No longer reduces the lingering heal



That concludes our guide on all the new, removed, and reworked items and runes planned for the LoL Patch 14.10 update. We'll update this page once more details are released, so stay tuned!

Alongside these changes is the arrival of four stunning new skins to the beloved Faerie Court skin line, featuring Lux, Soraka, Tristana, and Lillia. These skins will cost 1350 RP each.

Interested in learning more about LoL? We've got you covered! Check out all the major champion and system changes coming with the Patch 14.10 mid-season update. The LoL dev team revealed some exciting updates about what's on the horizon for 2024 in a Dev Update video, dive right into it here!

How to Get Victorious Kog'Maw and Sona | Can You Cleanse Skarner Ult? | Lee Sin ASU | How To Target Champions Only | 2XKO: Everything you need to know | S14 Changes to Bot Lane | Best Hwei Ability Combos | All S14 Major Item Reworks

