All Removed and New Items in LoL Preseason 2024

As Preseason 2024 hits PBE, League of Legends players prepare to bid farewell to familiar items while welcoming a wave of new contenders to the Rift. This sweeping item overhaul was spearheaded by Riot Games' aim to demystify the item system and shift power from items back to the champions themselves, granting players greater flexibility in their build paths.

The ever-evolving League of Legends has much in store for its fans as the new season approaches. This preseason will see the item system undergo its most substantial revamp yet, breathing new life into the game!

Without further ado, here's a comprehensive list of all items for each role to be removed and added to the shop in Season 14 of League of Legends.

LoL Preseason 2024: All removed and new items

Mythic items have been a point of contention in the League of Legends community, with many saying that they kill build diversity and only benefit certain groups of champions.

In line with these concerns, Riot devs have confirmed the removal of the Mythic item system in their "2024 Gameplay Preview" dev post. The blog post also unveiled a comprehensive list of all removed and new items, which you can find below.

Please note that the numbers included are subject to change as Riot Games continues to refine the items through testing in the coming months.

LoL Season 14 Support item changes

As part of the 2024 gameplay changes, all support items and quests have been combined into a single starter item, “World Atlas”. Once your support quests have been completed, there will be five upgrades to choose from.

[NEW] World Atlas Item Cost: 40 gold 30 Health 25% Mana Regeneration 25% Health Regeneration 3 gold per 10 seconds Support Quest : Earn 500 gold from this item to transform it into Runic Compass and gain the ability to hold wards. Gold Generation : Gain a charge every 18 seconds, up to 3 charges. While nearby an ally champion, consume a charge to earn gold via the following methods: Damaging abilities and attacks against champions or structures grant 30 (melee) / 28 (ranged) gold Killing a minion by any means grants you 20 gold and the nearest allied champion the same amount of gold they would have received had they killed the minion.

[NEW] Runic Compass Item Cost: Upgraded from World Atlas at 500 gold. 100 Health 50% Mana Regeneration 50% Health Regeneration 5 gold per 10 seconds

[NEW] Bounty of Worlds Bounty of Worlds is an in-between state that allows the item to upgrade into any of the five support item upgrades! Item Cost: Upgraded from Runic Compass at 1000 gold 100 Health 50% Mana Regeneration 50% Health Regeneration 5 gold per 10 seconds

[NEW] All Upgraded Items As a note, all upgraded items will share the same stats with the differentiator being the upgrades mentioned below: 200 Health 75% Mana Regeneration 75% Health Regeneration 5 gold per 10 seconds

[NEW] Celestial Opposition Passive - Blessing of the Mountain: Become Blessed to reduce incoming champion damage by 40% (melee) / 25% (ranged), lingering for 2 seconds after taking damage from a champion. When the reduction wears off, unleash a shockwave around you that slows nearby enemies by 50% for 1.5 seconds. Effect refreshes after leaving combat for 15 seconds.

[NEW] Solstice Sleigh Passive: Slowing or Immobilizing an enemy champion grants you and a nearby ally with the lowest amount of health 120 bonus health and 90 movement speed for 4 seconds. 20 second cooldown.

[NEW] Bloodsong Passive - Spellblade: After using an ability, your next attack is enhanced with an additional 75 physical damage on-hit (1.5 second cooldown). If the target is a champion, apply Expose Weakness, increasing the damage they take by 12% (melee) / 8% (ranged) for 6 seconds.

[NEW] Dream Maker Passive - Dream Maker: Gain a Blue Dream Bubble and a Purple Dream Bubble every 8 seconds. Healing and Shielding another ally blows both Dream Bubbles to them and empowers them for 3 seconds. Blue Bubble reduces 140 incoming damage on the next hit and Purple Bubble grants 90 bonus magic damage on the next hit.

[NEW] Zaz’Zak’s Realmspike Passive - Void Explosion: Dealing ability damage to a champion causes an explosion at their current location that damages the target and nearby enemies, dealing 50 (+3% maximum health) magic damage, capped at 300 against monsters. 3 second cooldown.

[NEW Tank Support tem] Trailblazer Total Cost: 2400 gold Item Recipe: Winged Moonplate + Chain Vest + 800 gold 250 Health 40 Armor 5% Movement Speed Passive - Make the Path: While moving, build up to 20 bonus Movement Speed. At maximum stacks, leave a trail that raises allied champions’ Movement Speed by 15% of yours. Your next attack discharges build up Move Speed; for Melee champions at top speed, this attack also Slows the target by 50% for 1 second.



LoL Season 14 Mage item changes

Removed: Crown of the Shattered Queen, Everfrost, Leeching Leer, Demonic Embrace, Night Harvester, Luden’s Tempest, Stopwatch (and the Perfect Timing rune)

[NEW] Malignance Total Cost: 3000 gold Item Recipe: Lost Chapter + Fiendish Codex + 900 gold 80 Ability Power 20 Ability Haste 600 Mana Ultimate Power : Gain 15 Ability Haste for your Ultimate. Ultimate Flames : Whenever you damage an enemy champion with your Ultimate, burn the ground beneath them for 3 seconds, dealing 60 (+6% AP) magic damage every second and reducing their Magic Resistance by (6-12 [level scaling]) for as long as they are on the burning ground.

[NEW] Caster’s Companion Total Cost: 3000 gold Item Recipe: Lost Chapter + Hextech Alternator + 700 gold 90 Ability Power 20 Ability Haste 600 Mana Load : Gain a Shot Charge every 3 seconds, up to a maximum of 6. Fire : Damaging abilities consume all Shot charges to deal an additional 40 (+ 8% AP) magic damage to the target and one additional nearby target per charge. If there are insufficient targets in range, for each remaining Shot, repeat the damage on the primary target dealing 35% of the damage.

[NEW] Stormsurge Total Cost: 2900 gold Item Recipe: Hextech Alternator + Aether Wisp + 950 gold 90 Ability Power 10 Magic Penetration 5% Movement Speed Passive - Stormraider : Dealing 35% of a champion's maximum health within 3 seconds applies Stormsurge to them and grants the user 25% movement speed for 2 seconds. 20 second cooldown. Passive - Stormsurge : After 2 seconds, Stormsurge strikes the target with lightning, dealing 100-200 (based on level) (+ 50% AP) magic damage to them. If they die to the lightning or before the lightning strikes, it detonates immediately in a large area around them and you gain 30 gold.

[NEW] Haunting Guise Total Cost: 1300 gold Item Recipe: Amplifying Tome + Ruby Crystal + 500 gold 35 Ability Power 200 Health Passive - Madness : For each second in combat with enemy champions, deal 2% bonus damage (maximum of 6%).

[NEW] Cryptbloom Total Cost: 2850 gold Item Recipe: Blighting Jewel + Fiendish Codex + 850 gold 70 Ability Power 15 Ability Haste 30% Magic Penetration Passive - Life From Death : Whenever you get a takedown on an enemy champion within 3 seconds of damaging them, create a healing nova on their location that heals allies for 50 (+50% AP). 60 second cooldown.



LoL Season 14 Assassin item changes

Removed: Duskblade of Draktharr, Prowler’s Claw

[NEW] Voltaic Cyclosword Total Cost: 2900 gold Item Recipe: The Brutalizer + Kircheis Shard + 863 gold 55 Attack Damage 18 Lethality 15 Ability Haste Passive - Energized : Moving and Attacking will generate an Energized Attack. Dashes and Stealth stack Energized 75% faster. Passive - Firmament: Your Energized Attack applies 100 bonus physical damage and Slows enemies for 99% for 0.75 seconds. Slow is a melee only.

[NEW] Profane Hydra Total Cost: 3400 gold Item Recipe: Tiamat + The Brutalizer + 863 gold 60 Attack Damage 18 Lethality 20 Ability Haste Active - Heretical Slash : Deal 65% total Attack Damage physical damage to nearby enemies. This damage increases to 97.5% total Attack Damage physical damage to enemies below 30% health. Passive - Cleave : Attacks deal 40% AD (melee) / 20% AD (ranged) damage to other units within 450 units of the target hit.

[NEW] Hubris Total Cost: 3000 gold Item Recipe: Serrated Dirk + Caulfield's Warhammer + 900 gold 60 Attack Damage 18 Lethality 15 Ability Haste Passive - Ego : When you kill an enemy champion you are granted a statue of yourself. Passive - Eminence : When a champion that you have damaged within the last 3 seconds dies, gain 10 (+1 per Statue) Attack Damage for 60 seconds.

[NEW] Opportunity Total Cost: 2700 gold Item Recipe: Serrated Dirk + Nether Shard + 800 gold 55 Attack Damage 18 Lethality 6% Movement Speed Passive - Murder : After being out of combat with Champions for 8 seconds gains bonus Lethality. This Lethality lasts for 3 seconds after dealing damage to champions. Passive - Murderspeed : If a champion dies within 3 seconds of damaging them, gain 150 decaying movement speed for 1.5 seconds.

[NEW] Rectrix Total Cost: 900 gold Item Recipe: Long Sword + 550 gold 20 Attack Damage 4% Movement Speed

[NEW] The Brutalizer Total Cost: 1337 gold Item Recipe: Glowing Mote + Pickaxe + 212 gold 25 Attack Damage 10 Ability Haste 8 Lethality



LoL Season 14 Tank item changes

Removed: Turbo Chemtank, Radiant Virtue, Evenshroud, Gargoyle’s Stoneplate, Aegis of the Legion, Lifewell Pendant

[NEW] Hollow Radiance Total Cost: 2800 gold Item Recipe: Bami's Cinder + Spectre's Cowl + 550 gold 600 Health 40 Magic Resistance 100% Base Health Regeneration Passive - Immolate : Taking or dealing damage causes you to begin dealing magic damage per second to nearby enemies (increased by 25% against minions) for 3 seconds. Taking or dealing damage refreshes the duration of this effect. Passive - Moonburn : Killing an enemy (non-ward, non-structure) deals 30 (+3.5% bonus HP) magic damage in an area around them.

[NEW] Unending Despair Total Cost: 2800 gold Item Recipe: Chain Vest + Kindlegem + Ruby Crystal + 800 gold 400 Health 55 Armor 10 Ability Haste Passive : While in combat with champions, every 7 seconds, deal magic damage to nearby enemy champions, healing for 175% of the damage dealt.

[NEW] Kaenic Rookern Total Cost: 3000 gold Item Recipe: Spectre's Cowl + Negatron Cloak + 850 gold 350 Health 80 Magic Resistance 100% Base Health Regeneration Passive - Magebane : After not taking damage from champions for 15 seconds, gain a magic shield for 18% of your maximum health.



LoL Season 14 Enchanter item changes

Removed: Chemtech Putrifier, Chalice of Harmony

[NEW] Glowing Mote Cost: 250 gold 5 Ability Haste

[NEW] Dawncore Total Cost: 2700 gold Item Recipe: Bandleglass Mirror + Bandleglass Mirror + 700 gold 40 Ability Power 20 Ability Haste 150% Mana Regeneration Passive - Dawncore : Gain 3% Heal and Shield Power and 5 Ability Power per 100% Base Mana Regeneration. Passive - Summoner Spell Haste : Gain 18 Summoner Spell Haste.



LoL Season 14 Bruiser/Fighter item changes

Removed: Goredrinker, Divine Sunderer, Silvermere Dawn, Ironspike Whip

[NEW] Sundered Sky Total Cost: 3100 gold Item Recipe: Tunneler + Caulfield’s Warhammer + 900 gold 55 Attack Damage 15 Ability Haste 300 Health Passive - Lightshield Strike : The first attack against a champion will critically strike for 150% damage and heals for 110% base AD +8% of missing health.

[New] Nitro Hexaegis Total Cost: 3000 gold Item Recipe: Tunneler + Noonquiver + 600 gold 55 Attack Damage 20% Attack Speed 300 Health Passive : Gain 30 ultimate ability haste. Passive : After casting your ultimate, gain 35% attack speed and 15% bonus movement speed for 7 seconds.

[New] Tunneler Total Cost: 1100 gold Item Recipe: Long Sword + Ruby Crystal + 350 gold 15 Attack Damage 250 Health



LoL Season 14 ADC/Marksmen items changes

Removed Items: Rageknife, Galeforce

[NEW] Terminus Total Cost: 3200 Item Recipe: Recurve Bow + Last Whisper + Dagger + 750 gold 40 Attack Damage 30% Attack Speed Passive - Shadow : Attacks apply 30 magic damage on-hit. Passive - Juxtaposition : Alternate between Light and Dark on-hits each attack. Light attacks grant 3-5 armor and magic resist (up to 15-25) for 5 seconds. Dark attacks grant 6% armor penetration and magic penetration (up to 30%) for 5 seconds.



That was everything you need to know about the item changes coming to League of Legends Season 14! Again, it's important to note that the numbers included are subject to change as Riot Games continues to refine the items through testing in the coming months.

Interested in learning more about LoL Preseason 2024? We've got you covered. Check out our comprehensive LoL Preseason 2024 guide here, which includes its release date and details on the upcoming sweeping changes! We have also compiled all possible map changes to arrive in Season 14.