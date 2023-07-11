Genshin Impact: How to get Layla FREE

As per tradition, HoYoverse gifts a free copy of a character or an event-exclusive weapon as a reward for players who complete each Genshin Impact patch main event. In this year's flagship summer event, "Secret Summer Paradise", players will have the opportunity to claim a free copy of Layla, the beloved sleepyhead 4-star Cryo character from Sumeru. Layla is a fantastic alternative for players who lack a powerful shielder like Zhongli.

As players are plunged head-first into the fresh waters of Veruliyam Mirage, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by all the new exciting content and rewards being thrown your way. This update has introduced two event currencies. Firstly, we have Joyeux Vouchers scattered around the limited-time region. On the other hand, we have Fascinating Phenocrysts, which can be exchanged for a free copy of Layla! In this article, we will guide you on how to claim your own copy of Layla.

How to get the free Layla in 3.8

To claim your free Layla, you must obtain 1200 Fascinating Phenocrysts. Unlike scavenging for Joyeux Vouchers, which are hidden all across the map, collecting Fascinating Phenocrysts is far more straightforward.

Credit: HoYoverse Redeem a free copy of Layla

In order to obtain Fascinating Phenocrysts, you must complete Part 2 of the “Secret Summer Paradise” event, titled "Mirage Paradise in Crisis!", where you rescue Eula's haughty cousin from the malfunctioning circus tent. After that, you will be given access to the "Attractions" of the Veluryiam Mirage (which is the codename for the 3.8 events minigames). You can find the “Attractions” tab in the in-game events overview page of "Secret Summer Paradise"

Credit: HoYoverse Genshin 3.8 "Secret Summer Paradise" events overview tab

By participating in these event minigames, you will be rewarded with Fascinating Phenocrysts, along with other valuable resources like Primogems, Mora, Ascension materials, and Talent materials.

Once you have collected 1200 Fascinating Phenocrysts, simply head to the even overview tab and select "Night Star's Promise" to redeem a free copy of Layla.

3.8 event minigames

Fascinating Phenocrysts are obtained in each of the four Veruliyam Mirage "Attractions". Here’s a quick rundown of all four "Secret Summer Paradise" event minigames.

Credit: HoYoverse Genshin 3.8 "Secret Summer Paradise" event minigames

Spino Blaster: You are tasked to shoot down balloons using Hydro bullets fired from a cannon to collect points! There will be different types of bullets, which significantly varies your gameplay. For example, you can unlock infinite ammo from the "Overdrive Ball" buff. Sojourns of the Barking Fox: Players will have to control and manoeuvre a floating “Barking Fox” while avoiding obstacles to collect as many adventure coins as possible! Dance of Flashing Thought: An "elegant" combat minigame inspired by the world of theatre. Defeat opponents to accumulate "Honed Will," and once you've gathered enough, you'll unlock the powerful "Honed Focus" effects. These effects will shine a spotlight on your character, swiftly defeating all enemies in your path. Bing-Bang Finchball: A unique tabletop game where players aim to launch Finchballs onto coloured zones on a board in order to score as many points as possible! Each zone on the board corresponds to a different point value, creating a thrilling challenge to strategise and aim accurately.

We have compiled a comprehensive 3.8 event minigame guide to help you breeze through the fun-filled games with ease.

Remember that you have until the end of 3.8 (16 August) to collect Fascinating Phenocrysts and redeem a free copy of Layla. After this date, Veluriyam Mirage will no longer be accessible for exploration. So make sure to seize this opportunity and embark on this summertime adventure!

Along with a copy of Layla, players can now obtain the highly-coveted Kaeya skin, "Sailwind Shadow". However, acquiring this skin requires a total of 150 "Joyeux Vouchers”. These vouchers are scattered all around the limited-time region of Veruliyam Mirage. To help you with your Kaeya skin funds, we have prepared a guide that provides the locations of all 20 Joyeux Voucher boxes! On top of that, discover how to obtain Klee’s new skin “Blossoming Starlight” here.

As Genshin Impact's Sumeru arc reaches its grand conclusion, Fontaine looms on the horizon. Interested in learning about everything you need to know about the upcoming major region of Version 4.0? We've got you covered. Dive right into our guide on the 18 new Fontaine characters and deep dive into Fontaine!