If you've been dreaming of customising your character for a long time, you have a great opportunity to do so, since in this guide we'll show you how to get the free Genshin Impact Kaeya skin. Soon, a new update 3.8 will be released, bringing with it many interesting new features, such as the long-awaited summer event called Secret Summer Paradise.

By completing tasks, you will be able to get exclusive items and skins, which is a big benefit for fans of the game. In this guide, we'll tell you what adventures await you and, of course, about Kaeya Skin, which players are eager to get.

Genshin Impact: How to get Free Kaeya skin

click to enlarge Credit: HoYoverse (Genshin Impact Version 3.8 Livestream) Kaeya's new skin "Sailwind Shadow"

This skin, called Sailwind Shadow, is considered a 4-star outfit and will not have any additional properties, effects, or animations besides its great look. After the 3.8 Update, which will be released on July 5, you will be able to play the annual event called Secret Summer Paradise. Players love this event because every time it offers to get useful things and unique skins, one of which is the skin for Kaeya.

To receive it, you will need to play event missions, upon completion of which you will be able to receive Joyeux Vouchers, which you can exchange for the skin. These quests will be on the limited-time region Bottleland, which should also appear after the update for a certain period of time. Also, the developers have added several mini-games as part of the new update, namely:

Bing-Bang Finchball

Dance of Flashing Thought

Sojourns of the Barking Fox

Spino Blaster

We don't know for sure, but there is a chance that you can also get the coveted Joyeux Vouchers for participating in these mini-games. And if you do not have time to get this skin for some reason, you will still have the opportunity to purchase it later for currency, namely 1680 Genesis Crystals.

We also want to draw your attention to how stylish the new skin will be. Instead of tousled hair, you can now see a neatly made braid, and the outerwear, along with the new white pants, will now have gold jewellery, which greatly enriches the overall look of the character.

