All 20 Joyeux Voucher Box Locations in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact's 3.8 update, "Secret Summer Paradise", is now in full swing, plunging players into the fresh waters of "Bottleland"! Upon teleporting into the world of Veruliyam Mirage, you may have noticed a small glowing balloon floating just a few steps away. By touching these Voucher Boxes, you can obtain Joyeux Vouchers, the event currency used to acquire valuable rewards in 3.8, including Kaeya's highly-coveted "Sailwind Sailor" skin!

Joyeux Vouchers are scattered around the limited-time region, making it challenging to locate them all. In this comprehensive guide, we will provide you with the precise locations of all 20 Joyeux Voucher Boxes. On top of that, we will cover alternative methods to acquire this valuable currency and outline the rewarding items that can be obtained by spending it.

Joyeux Voucher Box locations

Below, you will find a map that provides an overview of the locations of all the Joyeux Voucher Boxes in the unlocked region of Veruliyam Mirage. We will guide you in the order of their numbering.

Credit: HoYoverse Genshin Impact Veruliyam Mirage: All Joyeux Voucher Box locations

Joyeux Voucher Box 1

Credit: HoYoverse First Joyeux Voucher Box location in Veruliyam Mirage

This Voucher Box is the first one you'll encounter upon arriving at Veluriyam Mirage. You can find it right above the first flight of steps, just past the roundabout.

Joyeux Voucher Box 2

Credit: HoYoverse Second Joyeux Voucher Box location in Veruliyam Mirage

The second Voucher Box is located directly across the first bridge from the first box, floating in front of a wooden house.

Joyeux Voucher Box 3

Credit: HoYoverse Third Joyeux Voucher Box location in Veruliyam Mirage

The next Voucher Box is on a small island in the centre of the northwestern river of Silver Bottle Courtyard, right above the boulder.

Joyeux Voucher Box 4

Credit: HoYoverse Fourth Joyeux Voucher Box location in Veruliyam Mirage

To reach the fourth Joyeux Voucher Box located in Silver Bottle Courtyard, make your way to the small roundabout and approach the Water Droplet nearby. Interact with it, and it will summon a Pinwheel. Utilise Anemo abilities to create an updraft and collect the Voucher Box in the air.

Joyeux Voucher Box 5

Credit: HoYoverse Fifth Joyeux Voucher Box location in Veruliyam Mirage

From the Teleport Waypoint on the east of Silver Bottle Courtyard, head left towards the wooden platform where the Streaming Projector is located. From there, jump down to your left, and you will find the fifth Voucher Box below. Alternatively, you can start from the same Teleport Waypoint. Circle around the rock and branches, and you will come across the Box positioned on a large rock platform nestled between the trees.

Joyeux Voucher Box 6

Credit: HoYoverse Sixth Joyeux Voucher Box location in Veruliyam Mirage

Teleport to the Waypoint south of Silver Bottle Courtyard, turn around and climb up to the roof of the nearest building. You will find the Voucher Box by the window on the top floor.

Joyeux Voucher Box 7

Credit: HoYoverse Seventh Joyeux Voucher Box location in Veruliyam Mirage

From the Teleport Waypoint west of Silver Bottle Courtyard, make your way to the large tree located behind the wooden hut. Climb up the tree and you will spot the seventh Voucher Box floating on one of the branches.

Joyeux Voucher Box 8

Credit: HoYoverse Eighth Joyeux Voucher Box location in Veruliyam Mirage

This box is located north of Overgrown Valley. From the western Teleport Waypoint in Silver Bottle Courtyard, continue left until you see the big wooden shack that Haddo is under. The Voucher Box is to his right.

Joyeux Voucher Box 9

Credit: HoYoverse Ninth Joyeux Voucher Box location in Veruliyam Mirage

The ninth Voucher Box is situated east of the Overgrown Valley. To reach it, you can activate the Hub Flower at the Choo-Choo cart stop and unlock a new set of rails. After that, you can use the Choo-Choo cart to travel directly to the Voucher Box's location.

Joyeux Voucher Box 10

Credit: HoYoverse Tenth Joyeux Voucher Box location in Veruliyam Mirage

After reaching the top of the Hub Flower using the Choo-Choo Cart, drop down to the north of the Flower and glide towards the Box that is suspended in midair. To do this, you can use the Teleport Waypoint located in the middle and use the switcher to change the tracks' direction to the path of the blue flower.

Joyeux Voucher Box 11

Credit: HoYoverse Eleventh Joyeux Voucher Box location in Veruliyam Mirage

The Voucher Box is located on top of a rock entwined with vines. To reach it, interact with the nearby Water Droplet, which will spawn a Bouncy Mushroom. Use the mushroom to propel yourself up and reach the top.

Joyeux Voucher Box 12

Twelfth Joyeux Voucher Box location in Veruliyam Mirage

Glide down from the Choo-Choo cart stop to the north side of the big house and look for a small red tent below, by the river. You'll find the next Voucher inside.

Joyeux Voucher Box 13

Credit: HoYoverse Thirteenth Joyeux Voucher Box location in Veruliyam Mirage

Interact with the starshroom inside the shack south of Overgrown Valley to free the Voucher Box from its bubble.

Joyeux Voucher Box 14

Fourteenth Joyeux Voucher Box location in Veruliyam Mirage

The Voucher Box is floating high above the ground right beneath the archway under the double loop. To acquire the Box, make your way to the top of the archway and glide downwards.

Joyeux Voucher Box 15

Credit: HoYoverse Fifteenth Joyeux Voucher Box location in Veruliyam Mirage

Adjust the Choo-Choo Cart rails and ride the cart towards the southwest desert, following the purple flower path. Along the way, use your water gun to pop three water bubbles, which will grant you access to a new rail. At the end of this rail, inside a green tent, you will find the fifteenth Voucher Box.

Joyeux Voucher Box 16

Credit: HoYoverse Sixteenth Joyeux Voucher Box location in Veruliyam Mirage

Located near the Choo-Choo Cart stop south of Silver Bottle Courtyard, you will find this Voucher Box on top of a wooden tower. The tower has two ladders attached to it and can be found to the right of the southeastern waterfall.

Joyeux Voucher Box 17

Credit: HoYoverse Seventeenth Joyeux Voucher Box location in Veruliyam Mirage

Once you have reached the second stop of the Choo-Choo Cart, Overgrown Valley, climb the cliff on your right. The Voucher Box will be located on the cliff.

Joyeux Voucher Box 18

Credit: HoYoverse Eighteenth Joyeux Voucher Box location in Veruliyam Mirage

Head over to the small cluster of islands southeast of Silver Bottle Courtyard. Here, you'll find a Choo-Choo cart that will take you to the Teleport Waypoint at the far end of the map. After reaching the destination, hop off the cart, and on the opposite side of the Waypoint, you will find the Voucher Box.

Joyeux Voucher Box 19

Credit: HoYoverse Nineteenth Joyeux Voucher Box location in Veruliyam Mirage

This Voucher Box can be found during the "Capturing Light and Shadow" World Quest. Climb the fractured wall with torches, and the Box is to the right of the yellow barrier doorway, behind a collapsed pillar.

Joyeux Voucher Box 20

Credit: HoYoverse Twentieth Joyeux Voucher Box location in Veruliyam Mirage

As of now, this Voucher Box is impossible to reach. It floats at the highest point of the tallest structure in Silver Bottle Courtyard.

Other ways to obtain Joyeux Vouchers

Aside from Voucher Boxes, Joyeux Vouchers can be obtained from various sources scattered throughout the Veluriyam Mirage, such as:

Completing Choo-Choo Cart challenges

Opening Fascinating Chests and Treasure Chests

Solving puzzles and time trials

Interacting with Water Droplets

Currently, there are 155 Joyeux Vouchers in total spread throughout "Bottleland".

Joyeux Vouchers rewards

Credit: HoYoverse Genshin Impact "Secret Summer Paradise" rewards

Don't fret, your tireless efforts in collecting Joyeux Vouchers in Veruliyam Mirage will be generously rewarded. The more you collect, the greater your earnings! Here are all the rewards that "Secret Summer Paradise" offers:

30 : Primogem x30 + Mora x20,000 + Agnidus Agate Fragment x2

: Primogem x30 + Mora x20,000 + Agnidus Agate Fragment x2 60 : Primogem x30 + Mora x20,000 + Varunada Lazurite Fragment x2

: Primogem x30 + Mora x20,000 + Varunada Lazurite Fragment x2 90 : Primogem x30 + Mora x20,000 + Nagadus Emerald Fragment x2 Flowing Joyspar Gadget

: Primogem x30 + Mora x20,000 + Nagadus Emerald Fragment x2 120 : Primogem x30 + Mora x20,000 + Vajrada Amethyst Fragment x2

: Primogem x30 + Mora x20,000 + Vajrada Amethyst Fragment x2 150 : Primogem x30 + Mora x20,000 + Vayuda Turquoise Fragment x2 Kaeya "Sailwind Shadow" skin

: Primogem x30 + Mora x20,000 + Vayuda Turquoise Fragment x2 180 : Mora x20,000 + Hero’s Wit x2 + Shivada Jade Fragment x2

: Mora x20,000 + Hero’s Wit x2 + Shivada Jade Fragment x2 210 : Mora x20,000 + Hero’s Wit x2 + Prithiva Topaz Fragment x2

: Mora x20,000 + Hero’s Wit x2 + Prithiva Topaz Fragment x2 240 : Mora x20,000 + Hero’s Wit x2 + Mystic Enhancement Ore x4

: Mora x20,000 + Hero’s Wit x2 + Mystic Enhancement Ore x4 270 : Mora x20,000 + Hero’s Wit x2 + Mystic Enhancement Ore x4 Felicitous Joyspar Upgrade

: Mora x20,000 + Hero’s Wit x2 + Mystic Enhancement Ore x4

To collect these rewards, head over to the events overview page of "Secret Summer Paradise" and click "Collection on Cloud Nine".

Remember that you have until the end of 3.8 (July 15) to collect Joyeux Vouchers and redeem your rewards. After this date, Veluriyam Mirage will no longer be accessible for exploration. So make sure to seize this opportunity and embark on this summertime adventure!

As Genshin Impact's Sumeru arc reaches its grand conclusion, Fontaine looms on the horizon. Interested in learning about everything you need to know about the upcoming major region of Version 4.0? We've got you covered. Dive right into our guide on the 18 new Fontaine characters and deep dive into Fontaine!